Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A sea snake bite has killed a young traveller. Photo: File
A sea snake bite has killed a young traveller. Photo: File
Environment

Sea snake bite kills man

by Natasha Emeck
5th Oct 2018 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRITISH backpacker has died after being bitten by a sea snake while working aboard a fishing trawler off the waters of Groote Eylandt.

Police said the 23-year-old man was bitten by the snake while he was pulling up a net on the trawler at about 12.30pm on Thursday.

St John Ambulance operations manager Craig Garraway said they co-ordinated with the Groote Eylandt Health Clinic and police who responded.

"They went out to the trawler but unfortunately by the time they got out there he had passed away," he said.

Royal Flying Doctor Service assisted, along with other ships in the area, providing medical supplies for emergency treatment.

The trawler made its way to Borroloola where the man was officially declared deceased.

A spokeswoman from NT Police said the British Embassy had been notified.

"Police will continue with their inquiries and a post mortem will be conducted," she said.

According to the Marine Education Society of Australia no deaths have previously been recorded from sea snake bites in Australian waters.

northern territory sea snake snake bite travel

Top Stories

    Beach closed following shark sightings

    Beach closed following shark sightings

    News A COFFS Harbour beach has been closed following several shark sightings.

    SEARCH: Sick seal missing on our beaches

    SEARCH: Sick seal missing on our beaches

    Environment Animal reported to be in poor condition

    • 5th Oct 2018 12:42 PM
    Industry is alarmed by political run-off on blueberries

    Industry is alarmed by political run-off on blueberries

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Rebuilt harbour breakwall opens

    Rebuilt harbour breakwall opens

    News The Coffs Harbour North Wall is officially open to the public.

    Local Partners