Top doc says Biden ‘not fit to serve’ 

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who is running for Congress as a Republican, said Democrat candidate Joe Biden wasn't fit to serve as president.

"This is not the same Joe Biden that we've known," said Dr Jackson.

"I've watched Joe Biden on the campaign trail and I'm concerned that he does not have the mental capacity, the cognitive ability, to serve as our commander-in-chief.

"He routinely gets lost in the middle of a thought and can't recalibrate."

Speaking to reporters on a Trump campaign call on Tuesday local time, Dr Jackson admitted that he had not treated Mr Biden and wasn't offering a clinical diagnosis.

"We have to have someone who's at the top of his game cognitively, and he's not," he said.

His comments reflect widespread questioning of Mr Biden's age and fitness.

Donald Trump was the oldest president at 70 in 2016, and should Mr Biden win he will be 77 when elected and 78 when he takes office in January.

Democrats have repeatedly questioned Mr Trump's mental fitness and have threatened to invoke the 25th amendment of the constitution which allows a president to be replaced if incapacitated.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week introduced a bill that would increase the power of Congress to remove future presidents if they were unfit.

It wasn't the first time Dr Jackson has questioned Mr Biden's acuity, having said two weeks ago he believed the former vice president may be taking some kind of "performance enhancing drug", a claim Mr Trump has also made.

"I think it's completely reasonable to ask if he's taking medications to help him with his alertness and his memory," Dr Jackson said last month.

IVANKA TAKES A STAND FOR HER DAD

The world got a rare insight into life inside the First Family when Ivanka Trump spoke of her fears for her father's wellbeing when he was struck down by the coronavirus.

"I had a taste of that anxiety last week when I saw my own father go to the hospital to be treated for COVID and he beat it back and he did what he does and he fought hard but … " an emotional Ivanka told a Make America Great Again event in Las Vegas.

"Both him and the First Lady, thank god, are doing very well, and as you may have noticed, the President is rather energetic this week so he's doing great.

"But it's been taxing on this country and the world and I feel grateful for his leadership as I know what the loss of life could have been if he had not taken such early action to close our country to travel from first China and then Europe."

Ivanka Trump addresses a Make America Great Again rally in Las Vegas. Picture: Joel Ginsberg/ News Corp Australia

She said it was difficult for the outside world to understand just how brutal the criticism was that her father faced.

"The amount of incoming (criticism) this President takes … would cripple most people. It is quite extraordinary. I think to be really successful in this business you have to think like that. I think a lot of people go to Washington and they lose their compass or they arrive without incredibly solid convictions.

"And that city is tough. There is a lot of vested interest in maintaining the status quo and if you are not willing to plough through it, if you're not willing to do what's right, keep your promises … he has such firm beliefs in why he chose to do this and what he wants to get done that he can withstand a lot and I think that's why he has been so effective."

Ivanka Trump is interviewed by Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley. Picture: Joel Ginsberg/ News Corp Australia

She said a good example of how much negativity he faced and how he dealt with it was the delight he took from watching anti-Trump ads funded by major pharmaceutical companies.

"He will laugh, he will get some sort of, Dennis the Menace glint in his eye, and he'll turn to me and he'll say, you know, we've got to be doing something really right if they're hitting us this hard, and there's a lot of truth in that."

Ivanka Trump said her father needed another term in office to ensure his first-term achievements were not wasted.

Ivanka Trump says Washington has not changed her father. Picture: Joel Ginsberg/ News Corp Australia

"He's kept more promises than he's made," Ivanka Trump said.

"Washington hasn't changed my father, he has changed Washington. That is extraordinary, that is remarkable.

"He does what's right because it's the right thing to do. He has tackled issues that no-one else would dare to take on.

"He's going to make America great again - again!

Colourful characters at the Make America Great Again rally. Picture: Joel Ginsburg

Offering kisses to his fans at a rally in Florida, the US President returned to the campaign trail with gusto after the White House declared he was no longer "infectious" with COVID-19 after his recent stay in hospital.

preview https://infogram.com/untitled-infographic-1ho16v7m807v6nq?live

Speaking at Sanford airport in Orlando, the maskless President said that he felt "so powerful" - at a time when he looks to prove he's healthy and energetic following his coronavirus hospitalisation.

And the President drew laughs when he offered to give a "big fat kiss" to "the guys and the beautiful women" in the audience to prove his health and thank them for their support.

Ahead of the president's first in-person rally since contracting the disease, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted out an update from the President's physician, Dr Sean Conley.

The letter stated the President has "tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abiott BinaxNOW antigen card," Dr Conley wrote.

With his voice initially sounding hoarse, Mr Trump also claimed he has fully recovered from the coronavirus and is therefore immune - despite there being no conclusive evidence to back such claims.

"I feel so powerful. I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women. Just give you a big fat kiss," Mr Trump said.

In the crowd, hundreds of "USA"-chanting supporters watched the President, with few wearing face coverings or practising social distancing.

President Trump on Monday ridiculed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for mistakenly saying at a campaign stop he's running "for the Senate" - and appearing to forget Mitt Romney's name.

"'I'm running as a proud Democrat, for the Senate'. Sleepy Joe Biden today," Mr Trump tweeted. "It's only going to get worse. It is not sustainable for our County - China will own us!!!!"

In another tweet, Mr Trump wrote, "Biden losing big in Florida. Only Fake Polls show otherwise! Bad for Healthcare. Thinks he's running for the Senate. Forgot Mitt Romney's name, and where he was!"

Mr Trump often accuses Biden, 77, of going senile and fired off the tweets as he travelled to Florida for his first campaign trip after recovering from COVID-19.

At the rally, Mr Trump told a roaring crowd, "Sleepy Joe Biden, not a nice guy, by the way … He had a very bad day today.

"If I ever had a day like he had today, they'd say 'It's over. It's over.' … He forgot Mitt Romney's name. He didn't know what state he was in. And he said today he's a proud Democrat running for the US Senate.

"Could you imagine if I did that? 'Great to be with you. It's great to be a wonderful developer from New York.' They'd say 'he's out of here. Get him out.'"

Mr Biden "has got a lot of bad days coming," Mr Trump said.

"The one thing I know for sure, President Xi of China … President Putin of Russia … Kim Jong-un …. they are 100 per cent sharp. We have someone running who is not 100 per cent, he's not 80 per cent, he's not 60 per cent."

Originally published as Top doc says Biden 'not fit to serve'