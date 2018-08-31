Top dad Terry, he was driven to it

FROM bad jokes to sacrificing their time and sharing love with their families, dads have a special place in our hearts.

This week, in the lead up to fathers day, the Advocate received a heartwarming story from a proud daughter about her dad, Terry Kelsey the bus driver.

Hannah Kelsey wrote about being proud of her dad for his great attitude and the impact he has on peoples lives in the community.

"Simply through his job as a bus driver for Forest coaches, he has brightened the days of many children that had the privilege of catching his bus (number 36),” she wrote.

"I think there are people in our community who need to be encouraged like this, who selflessly make others feel important, safe and happy.

Although moving on to a new chapter of his life, Hannah said her father made an impact on kids catching the bus with a positive attitude and even use dressed up for special events like Christmas and Book Week.

"Parents of the children catching his bus know the happiness he brought their children each and every day.

"Not all children are happy going off to school, they may be bullied or harrassed or singled out, but Terrys infectious, positive and happy nature helped those children who may struggle to face a day at school.

"It is this simple selfless attitude that makes a wonderful community and should be encouraged,” Hannah said.

To continue the fathers day celebrations and recognise the amazing dads we have in the Coffs Coast community, we asked you to share a photo of your dad and tell us what makes him the best.

Sit back and get ready to feel the love with the responses we received:

"I have the best daddy because he gives big cuddles, reads me stories, plays with my Thomas train set with me and loves me to the moon and back,” said Evie.

Evie and her dad. Jess Johns

"My husband is the greatest daddy to our girls. He is fun loving and always there for us. He tells bad jokes, rocks out in the car to little minx but he also does the washing and scrubs the toilet. Ryan Zelvis is the greatest daddy, we are super lucky,” wife Sarah Zelvis wrote.

Ryan Zelvis and his daughters. Sarah Zelvis

Kara Chaseling commented, "my husband Pete is the best dad in my eyes because he helps our kids Katie and Sam to learn new things and take on challenges with confidence. He works so hard and is setting an amazing example for our kids.”

Pete, Katie and Sam. Kara Chaseling

"My beautiful husband Dave. Despite having broken his back in three places a few years back and being in constant pain, he works really hard to make sure we are provided for. Happy Father's Day love of my life,” Bec Maryann said.

Dave is appreciated by his family. Bec Maryann

Lexie Hennessy said her dad is her best friend.

"My dad is not only my biggest protector, but one of my best friends. I can go to him about anything and he can always make me laugh with his 'funny jokes'. Even if they're really lame, and I have no idea what he's on about,” she commented.