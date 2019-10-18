Top crop of marksman shoot up the rankings

NORTH Coast benchrest target shooters have punched above their weight at the Australian Championships staged recently on the Seaham Range near Newcastle.

In particular Coffs Harbour competitors featured prominently to astound the shooting community with improved results.

The new generation of shooters appear intent on repeating the effort of John Radford, who in 2014 won two world titles in France and became the only person ever to shoot a perfect score in outdoor conditions.

The best result by a Coffs shooter was a silver medal for club member Bill Buchanan in the huge Australian IRB Rimfire Championship.

This result astounded officials as he beat dozens of Australian representatives in simply atrocious wind conditions to record his podium placing.

Club members were also delighted by Buchanan's second placing because he has been hampered in recent time by a severe heart condition, but now he is able to show his full potential as a very talented marksman.

In the separate Australian Championship 'Group Score' event Coffs shooter Greg Sutherland performed brilliantly to place fifth and beating 70 of Australia's best shooters.

Mentor John Radford said the results were very encouraging because both Buchanan and Southerland are relatively new to Australian Championship standard competition.

Other North Coast shooters, also previously coached by Radford, featured prominently at the event.

They were John Matthews of Maclean (member of Grafton SSAA Club) and Don Powell (Koolinghat).

Matthews placed fifth in the IRB event which gained him selection in the 2020 Australian B Team for the world titles in France.

His result was added to his previous qualifier score shot earlier at Springsure in Queensland. This will be the second time Matthews has represented Australia following his team gold result in Portugal in 2017. Meanwhile Powell won first place in the group shooting event making it his second Australian title.