Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Superintendent Steve Clarke, Coffs Harbour Police station. 08 AUG 2018
Superintendent Steve Clarke, Coffs Harbour Police station. 08 AUG 2018 Trevor Veale
News

Top cop looking to build on relationship with community

8th Aug 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE is a new top cop in town.

Steve Clarke has taken up the role of Local Area Commander for the Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command.

The former Crime Manager for the Mid North Coast, who left Port Macquarie in 2016 to become the Local Area Commander for the Hunter Valley arrived in Coffs Harbour, two weeks ago. 

Superintendent Clarke said he has hit the ground running, pinpointing a number of priority areas for the "extremely busy" district including domestic violence and youth issues.

"There will also be a focus around property crime and obviously drugs are always a concern as well," Supt. Clarke said.

coffs-clarence local area command coffs harbour crime police steve clarke
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Online naplan results under fire

    premium_icon Online naplan results under fire

    News How wrong has the Education Department got its online testing? We ask the experts.

    • 8th Aug 2018 4:30 PM
    Mystery illness leaves mum-of-three unable to walk

    premium_icon Mystery illness leaves mum-of-three unable to walk

    News Small town supports local family struck by illness.

    • 8th Aug 2018 4:15 PM
    Protesters' 'bold plan' in wake of MP's retirement

    Protesters' 'bold plan' in wake of MP's retirement

    News OUTSPOKEN environmentalists launch new wave of campaign.

    • 8th Aug 2018 4:00 PM
    Oakeshott 'certainly considering' running for Cowper

    premium_icon Oakeshott 'certainly considering' running for Cowper

    News Rob Oakeshott says he is 'certainly considering' running for Cowper.

    Local Partners