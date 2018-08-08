Top cop looking to build on relationship with community

New Police superintendent Steve Clarke: Superintendent Steve Clarke has taken up the position of the Local Area Commander for Coffs Clarence.

THERE is a new top cop in town.

Steve Clarke has taken up the role of Local Area Commander for the Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command.

The former Crime Manager for the Mid North Coast, who left Port Macquarie in 2016 to become the Local Area Commander for the Hunter Valley arrived in Coffs Harbour, two weeks ago.

Superintendent Clarke said he has hit the ground running, pinpointing a number of priority areas for the "extremely busy" district including domestic violence and youth issues.

"There will also be a focus around property crime and obviously drugs are always a concern as well," Supt. Clarke said.