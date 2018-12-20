Top coach wandering region

QUALITY COACHING: Christian Layland helped guide the Western Sydney Wanderers youth team to the Y-League Championship this year.

FOOTBALL: One of Australia's elite youth football coaches will be setting up shop in Coffs Harbour for a two-day clinic in January.

Western Sydney Wanderers academy coach and New South Wales head coach Christian Layland will put players from across the Mid North Coast through their paces on January 9-10.

The Coffs Harbour clinic is part of a coaching roadshow by Layland and is also taking in Lismore and Port Macquarie.

It's not the first time Layland has ventured to country NSW as he spent four seasons coaching on the North Coast while attending Southern Cross University from 2007 to 2011.

"It's exciting to be here and putting on clinics in regional NSW,” Layland said.

"There's so much talent in the country but the players don't always get the same opportunities for development and identification as in the big cities.

"The plan is for these clinics to help change that because there is talent in the regional areas ... As a scout I'm always looking around for players who will work in higher teams.

"Any player who has immense talent I'll definitely be keeping an eye on.”

The 2018 season was the most successful of Layland's career to date as he won two national titles - the Foxtel Y-League with the Western Sydney Wanderers and the U13 national title with New South Wales.

Layland said the coaching clinic will centre on the Talent Support Program criteria adopted by Football Federation Australia.

The criteria includes body and ball control, mentality of a winner, emotional stability, game intelligence, explosiveness and presence.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what the current crop of youngsters are like and I'm sure they'll enjoy the clinic,” Layland said.

"It will be a taste of what is delivered in the elite pathway programs I'm part of in Sydney.”

The clinic is open to all players aged 12-18 and is $110 per player.

You can book your spot for the clinic at institutesportstours.com.