Top coach lauded with praise for talent development

TOP HONOUR: Coffs Harbour tennis coach Tony Polack has been recognised by Tennis NSW for his service to the game. Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour tennis coach Tony Polack has won one of the top honours at the annual Tennis NSW Awards.

Polack, who has coached for 30 years in Coffs Harbour, won the Coaching Excellence Talent Development Award.

This was recognition for the 18 years he served as the head coach of the North Coast Junior Squad guiding the development of the region's best junior players.

"I wasn't planning on going to the awards but had a call from the state team coach to say I couldn't miss it,” Polack said.

"It was great, the award was most unexpected.”

Polack found him in the company of some of the greats of the game, including Ken Rosewall, Todd Woodbridge, John Alexander, Sam Groth and Casey Dellacqua.

He has been back at Englands Park Tennis Club for seven years and also coaches at Nambucca Heads and Valla Beach developing players from 10 to 18 years for state and national level competition.

"Tennis Australia now goes through all the state winners and invites a short list of four coaches to the John Newcombe Medal national awards in Melbourne in late November,” Polack said.

Some of the tournament-winning star achievers under his mentorship include in the eight years Alex Radulesco and Reece Legend, 10 years Sienna Anderson and Madi Jones, 14-16 years Alanna Harrison, Tianna McGarvie and Ashley Alman and 16-17 years Krystal and Corey Clarke, as well as Tennis Australia ranked player Damien Phillips and NSW Over 40s tennis rep Melissa Legend.