Top 5 jobs on the Coffs Coast this week

There is nothing quite like standing silhouetted next to your tractor after a hard day behind the wheel.

HAS coronavirus put you out of a job or are you looking for something to do for the next few decades before you can buy a caravan and travel?

Here are five Coffs Coast roles to get you started on the road to retirement.

1) Join a tech start-up

In a sign of the times, tech start-up Xpert Pty Ltd is looking for a Customer Experience Exec/Manager after escaping the city to Coffs Harbour.

Selling web-based accounting software, the ideal candidate will be an organised and self-motivated individual who is driven to succeed alongside a hardworking team.

2) Handle asbestos

If you are going to work with one toxic building material this year, why not make it asbestos.

There are multiple opportunities for experienced asbestos removal labourers to work on projects on the Mid North Coast and Hays are looking for people to start immediately. BYO safety gear.

Help protect the community from asbestos.

3) Drive a tractor

Both Costa and Agri Talent are on the lookout for someone who can drive tractors in and around the picturesque Coffs Coast.

Ideally, they are after someone with previous experience on a large horticulture property operating tractors, sprayers and slashers with a good understanding of the way of the farm.

4) Pick some fruit

Often overlooked as a viable career-path, fruit picking not only enables you to enjoy working outside, it can take you to some great parts of the country.

This particular role starts in Corindi and then continues in either Tumbarumba, NSW or Tasmania after November. Time to hit the harvest trail.

Everybody has heard about blueberry picking, but until you experience it, one can’t know the magic.

5) Reduce the effects of climate change

After declaring a climate emergency, Bellingen Shire Council are on the lookout for an experienced Sustainability Officer to develop and deliver sustainability programs across the LGA.

You will also be involved in running campaigns to raise awareness about living and working in a sustainable manner.