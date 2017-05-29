Top 20 jobs going on the Coffs Coast today

We thought we'd start the week with a spotlight on what jobs are available on the Coffs Coast this week.

Job hunting or considering a workplace change?

Check out these 20 positions vacant going right now on the Coffs Coast.

Here's a quick breakdown of the top jobs we came across after just a quick scan of our classifieds pages, positions vacant listings on our websites and general searches on leading employment websites.

1: PROPERTY MANAGER

The Edge Coffs Harbour.

Requirements: At least one year experience as a property manager and experience in working in a team environment, commitment to offering exceptional service. Current certificate of registration.

To apply email sharon@theedgecoffsharbour.com.au or call 6652 9888.

2: SERVICE ADVISOR - AUTOMOTIVE

Geoff King Motors

Passionate about Customer Service, Dynamic Team Environment, Full Time Position (Monday - Friday)

We are currently seeking a Service Advisor to join our dedicated Service team at our Coffs Harbour dealership.

Requirements: Previous experience as a Service Advisor in the Automotive industry

Have excellent communication skills and attention to detail, be well-presented and motivated, be a team player, technician's certificate would be of benefit, full current NSW drivers licence

To apply: contact Gary Paine- Service Manager Geoff King Motors, PO Box 34 COFFS HARBOUR 2450 or email admin@geoffkingmotors.com.au

3: TREE GROUNDIE

Requirements: Must have truck licence and experience with chainsaves, stump grinders and chippers.

To apply send your resume to richardtaylortreeservices@gmail.com

4: TEACHERS

The Education Centre

Dedicated and caring teachers urgently needed for after school tuition service in Coffs Harbour.

Secondary physics and maths and primary teachers needed.

To apply call Liz on 6652 2222.

5: RESTAURANT MANAGER

A popular Indian restaurant is looking for a full-time manager.

Requirements: Management in restaurant operations, functions management, hiring, supervising and trainning staff.

Must have a relevant diploma qualification in management or at least three years experience.

To apply email your resume and cover letter to kamaltrustd@hotmail.com

6: PURCHASING INVENTORY OFFICER - Full-time

Commercial Joinery Company. Due to rapid expansion this business is seeking a motivated and experienced member of staff. In house training will be provided.

To apply send your application/resume to HR Manager PO Box 420 Toormina NSW or email hr@infracraft.com.au

7: MENTAL HEALTH NURSE UNIT MANAGER

Baringa Private Hospital

Requirements: Current registration with AHPRA as a registered nurse with relevant mental health qualifications. At least five years experience with demonstrated leadership skills, management qualifications or management experience.

To apply Jo Brown, ADON Mental Health Unit email: brownjo@ramsayhealth.com.au

Applications close on Thursday.

8: EXCAVATOR OPERATORS

Work for experienced excavator operators in the Coffs Harbour and Grafton area as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade. Roadwork experienced essential. Call Sam on 0427 308 306 or email ron@mpcq.com.au

9: DIESEL MECHANIC

Busways Group Pty Ltd

Requirements: A current MVRIA licence, trade qualification as a diesel mechanic, excellent communication skills, extensive bus and heavy vehicle experience, permanent residency or Australian Citizenship. Desirable Experience: 5 years Heavy Vehicle (Bus/Truck) experience

MR/HR licence. To apply see the Busways website.

10: NEW HOME SALES ASSOCIATE

McDonald Jones Homes

This is a full-time job, full training provided, build a career with us, expanding and growing business

An exciting opportunity exists for a highly motivated New Home Sales Associate to join our Coffs Harbour sales team.

See the McDonald Jones website.

11: TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS

Evolution Group

Opportunity to earn up to $70,000 per annum including holiday pay, sick leave, superannuation contributions, shift loading, paid travel and much more

Requirements: Current and valid driver's licence, Construction Industry Safety Induction Licence

Traffic Control Licence's, Traffic control experience (preferred but not essential)

To apply email recruitment@theevolutiongroup.com.au

12: LABOURERS

Complete Staff Solutions are seeking Expressions of Interest from experienced labourers to join our pool - with enthusiasm and keenness for a variety of roles.

Essentials: Must have current Whitecard (Construction Safety), previous experience in labouring roles preferred, current diver's Licence & reliable transport, must be fit & willing to complete manual and/or heavy labouring tasks (including but not limited to) - trench digging, heavy lifting, repetition & working outdoors in various weather conditions

To apply call Complete Staff Solutions 6652 5757

13: STORE MANAGER

Great opportunities exist for a customer driven, sales focused and experienced store manager to join our team at Robins Kitchen Coffs Harbour. The role includes managing the store, inspiring the team to drive sales, achieving exceptional sales results and delivering a wonderful experience for our customer every time they visit our store. Tuesday to Saturday roster, 38-hours.

Requirements: Experience as a manager / assistant store manager or team leader in a high-volume sales environment.Minimum 2 years' experience and currently in this type of role

To apply email your resume and cover letter joelenes@globalretailbrands.net

14: DELIVERY DRIVER

Reece

Work as part of a tight knit, successful team focused on delivering the highest level of customer service and satisfaction in a fast-paced environment.

Key responsibilities would include picking orders, loading delivery vehicles and delivering goods, customer service and sales, stock management and general computer skills for order processing and administration.

Requirements: Committed individuals with a current manual driver's licence, an exceptional ability to communicate (fluent written and verbal English, and good listening skills), strong attention to detail and a positive attitude. Medium Rigid licence and Forklift licence are also required for this role.

See reece.com.au

15: SALES CONSULTANT (Casual)

The Good Guys

Requirements: Experience in a retail or sales environment, a drive for sales, energetic and fun attitude to work, exceptional communication skills, flexibility to work a seven-day roster (including weekends and late night trading), the ability to offer a memorable shopping experience and delight every customer

To apply see careers on The Good Guys website.

16: BABYSITTER

Description: Experienced babysitter to take care of children. We would like someone who is experienced, reliable and lives near Coffs Harbour 2450. Please respond if interested.

Ages of Children: Primary school age (7-12 years), Teenager (12+ years)

See care.com for details.

17: ASSISTANTS IN NURSING - Nambucca Heads

Do you have a passion for working within Aged Care? The Whiddon Group is currently in search for Assistants in Nursing to join the team at Nambucca Heads on a casual basis. For more information about this position and to apply, please visit whiddon.com.au or call Hannah Rawlings, Community Care Coordinator on 0448 351 838.

18: IN HOUSE RESORT HOST

Wyndham Hotel Group - Coffs Harbour NSW - Part time

Requirements: Solid background in hospitality, customer service or sales industries

Be a real 'people person' and genuinely enjoy getting to know people

Flexible to work a 7 day week roster including weekends, evenings and holidays

To apply go to the Wyndham website and search careers /positions vacant.

19: PURCHASING AND ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

Vulcanic TEE is a progressive Company, leading the way in the production of high quality commercial and industrial elements and heating solutions. This is a Full-Time position with the hours being 8:30am to 5pm, five days per week.

Full details see seek.com.au

20: TRADE STORE OFFICER

Blackwoods - Australia's leading supplier of industrial and safety products.

This is an excellent opportunity for a highly motivated and customer centric individual with the experience and aspiration to work in an industry-leading and dynamic environment.

To apply go to www.blackwoods.com.au