22°
News

Top 20 jobs going on the Coffs Coast today

29th May 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 5:00 AM
We thought we'd start the week with a spotlight on what jobs are available on the Coffs Coast this week.
We thought we'd start the week with a spotlight on what jobs are available on the Coffs Coast this week. filipefrazao

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Job hunting or considering a workplace change?

Check out these 20 positions vacant going right now on the Coffs Coast.

Here's a quick breakdown of the top jobs we came across after just a quick scan of our classifieds pages, positions vacant listings on our websites and general searches on leading employment websites.

 

1: PROPERTY MANAGER

The Edge Coffs Harbour.

Requirements: At least one year experience as a property manager and experience in working in a team environment, commitment to offering exceptional service. Current certificate of registration.

To apply email sharon@theedgecoffsharbour.com.au or call 6652 9888.

 

2: SERVICE ADVISOR - AUTOMOTIVE

Geoff King Motors

Passionate about Customer Service, Dynamic Team Environment, Full Time Position (Monday - Friday)

We are currently seeking a Service Advisor to join our dedicated Service team at our Coffs Harbour dealership.

Requirements: Previous experience as a Service Advisor in the Automotive industry

Have excellent communication skills and attention to detail, be well-presented and motivated, be a team player, technician's certificate would be of benefit, full current NSW drivers licence

To apply: contact Gary Paine- Service Manager Geoff King Motors, PO Box 34 COFFS HARBOUR 2450 or email admin@geoffkingmotors.com.au

 

3: TREE GROUNDIE

Requirements: Must have truck licence and experience with chainsaves, stump grinders and chippers.

To apply send your resume to richardtaylortreeservices@gmail.com

 

4: TEACHERS

The Education Centre

Dedicated and caring teachers urgently needed for after school tuition service in Coffs Harbour.

Secondary physics and maths and primary teachers needed.

To apply call Liz on 6652 2222.

 

5: RESTAURANT MANAGER

A popular Indian restaurant is looking for a full-time manager.

Requirements: Management in restaurant operations, functions management, hiring, supervising and trainning staff.

Must have a relevant diploma qualification in management or at least three years experience.

To apply email your resume and cover letter to kamaltrustd@hotmail.com

 

6: PURCHASING INVENTORY OFFICER - Full-time

Commercial Joinery Company. Due to rapid expansion this business is seeking a motivated and experienced member of staff. In house training will be provided.

To apply send your application/resume to HR Manager PO Box 420 Toormina NSW or email hr@infracraft.com.au

 

7: MENTAL HEALTH NURSE UNIT MANAGER

Baringa Private Hospital

Requirements: Current registration with AHPRA as a registered nurse with relevant mental health qualifications. At least five years experience with demonstrated leadership skills, management qualifications or management experience.

To apply Jo Brown, ADON Mental Health Unit email: brownjo@ramsayhealth.com.au

Applications close on Thursday.

 

8: EXCAVATOR OPERATORS

Work for experienced excavator operators in the Coffs Harbour and Grafton area as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade. Roadwork experienced essential. Call Sam on 0427 308 306 or email ron@mpcq.com.au

 

9: DIESEL MECHANIC

Busways Group Pty Ltd

Requirements: A current MVRIA licence, trade qualification as a diesel mechanic, excellent communication skills, extensive bus and heavy vehicle experience, permanent residency or Australian Citizenship. Desirable Experience: 5 years Heavy Vehicle (Bus/Truck) experience

MR/HR licence. To apply see the Busways website.

 

10: NEW HOME SALES ASSOCIATE

McDonald Jones Homes

This is a full-time job, full training provided, build a career with us, expanding and growing business

An exciting opportunity exists for a highly motivated New Home Sales Associate to join our Coffs Harbour sales team.

See the McDonald Jones website.

 

11: TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS

Evolution Group

Opportunity to earn up to $70,000 per annum including holiday pay, sick leave, superannuation contributions, shift loading, paid travel and much more

Requirements: Current and valid driver's licence, Construction Industry Safety Induction Licence

Traffic Control Licence's, Traffic control experience (preferred but not essential)

To apply email recruitment@theevolutiongroup.com.au

 

12: LABOURERS

Complete Staff Solutions are seeking Expressions of Interest from experienced labourers to join our pool - with enthusiasm and keenness for a variety of roles.

Essentials: Must have current Whitecard (Construction Safety), previous experience in labouring roles preferred, current diver's Licence & reliable transport, must be fit & willing to complete manual and/or heavy labouring tasks (including but not limited to) - trench digging, heavy lifting, repetition & working outdoors in various weather conditions

To apply call Complete Staff Solutions 6652 5757

 

13: STORE MANAGER

Great opportunities exist for a customer driven, sales focused and experienced store manager to join our team at Robins Kitchen Coffs Harbour. The role includes managing the store, inspiring the team to drive sales, achieving exceptional sales results and delivering a wonderful experience for our customer every time they visit our store. Tuesday to Saturday roster, 38-hours.

Requirements: Experience as a manager / assistant store manager or team leader in a high-volume sales environment.Minimum 2 years' experience and currently in this type of role

To apply email your resume and cover letter joelenes@globalretailbrands.net

 

14: DELIVERY DRIVER

Reece

Work as part of a tight knit, successful team focused on delivering the highest level of customer service and satisfaction in a fast-paced environment.

Key responsibilities would include picking orders, loading delivery vehicles and delivering goods, customer service and sales, stock management and general computer skills for order processing and administration.

Requirements: Committed individuals with a current manual driver's licence, an exceptional ability to communicate (fluent written and verbal English, and good listening skills), strong attention to detail and a positive attitude. Medium Rigid licence and Forklift licence are also required for this role.

See reece.com.au

 

15: SALES CONSULTANT (Casual)

The Good Guys

Requirements: Experience in a retail or sales environment, a drive for sales, energetic and fun attitude to work, exceptional communication skills, flexibility to work a seven-day roster (including weekends and late night trading), the ability to offer a memorable shopping experience and delight every customer

To apply see careers on The Good Guys website.

 

16: BABYSITTER

Description: Experienced babysitter to take care of children. We would like someone who is experienced, reliable and lives near Coffs Harbour 2450. Please respond if interested.

Ages of Children: Primary school age (7-12 years), Teenager (12+ years)

See care.com for details.

 

17: ASSISTANTS IN NURSING - Nambucca Heads

Do you have a passion for working within Aged Care? The Whiddon Group is currently in search for Assistants in Nursing to join the team at Nambucca Heads on a casual basis. For more information about this position and to apply, please visit whiddon.com.au or call Hannah Rawlings, Community Care Coordinator on 0448 351 838.

 

18: IN HOUSE RESORT HOST

Wyndham Hotel Group - Coffs Harbour NSW - Part time

Requirements: Solid background in hospitality, customer service or sales industries

Be a real 'people person' and genuinely enjoy getting to know people

Flexible to work a 7 day week roster including weekends, evenings and holidays

To apply go to the Wyndham website and search careers /positions vacant.

 

19: PURCHASING AND ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

Vulcanic TEE is a progressive Company, leading the way in the production of high quality commercial and industrial elements and heating solutions. This is a Full-Time position with the hours being 8:30am to 5pm, five days per week.

Full details see seek.com.au

 

20: TRADE STORE OFFICER

Blackwoods - Australia's leading supplier of industrial and safety products.

This is an excellent opportunity for a highly motivated and customer centric individual with the experience and aspiration to work in an industry-leading and dynamic environment.

To apply go to www.blackwoods.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast coffs coast advocate employment jobs jobseekers positions vacant

Just In

Fears woman, 62, will lose foot after motorbike crash

Fears woman, 62, will lose foot after motorbike crash

It's feared a 62 year-old female motorbike rider will have her foot amputated after a serious accident on the Pacific Hwy at Halfway Creek.

When the going gets hot, cut back on power

Planned power outages cancelled

Premier directs government offices to cut the air-con on hot days

Best places to buy a slice of pizza heaven

No Caption

Your votes are in and here's the top-10 Coffs Coast pizza places.

Comets the real deal

Coffs Harbour Comets forward Jorge Fairbank hits the ball up against the Sawtell Panthers. Group 2 rugby league 28 May 2017 Rex Hardaker Oval

Coffs Harbour sweeps aside local rival with big win.

Local Partners

National Sorry Day: Reflecting on testing times

CRANES acknowledged National Sorry Day at the Saraton Theatre on Friday with a film and talk by Paul Dutton, who was taken away from his family as a child

Mayor urges Coffs to give pool leaseholder Lane 4 a fair go

PUBLIC OUTCRY: The Coffs Coast public protested against the management contract to three Coffs Coast pools being awarded to Lane 4 Aquatics.

Pool leaseholder tender process 'normal'

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Shot at the live shows slips through Sally's fingers

SUNSHINE Coast singer's dramatic elimination from The Voice nearly saw her form a duo with her battle round opponent.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 years

They were married in May 2000 and have two children, who they said will remain their priority.

Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor have called it a day

Why The Voice hasn't produced a star

Boy George responds to Brittania Clifford-Pugh's heart-warming message.

It's the industry, not the show, says Boy George

These actors hated their movies and didn’t mind admitting it

Channing Tatum and Marlon Wayans in a scene from GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

Every year, Hollywood blesses us with plenty of God awful movies.

Miranda Kerr and fiance hang up backyard tent for wedding

The decorators and caterers are arriving for the final preparations for the wedding of Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. Pictures: Splash

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr are set to marry today

Book review: Mia Freedman's book meets her critics head on

I appreciated Freedman's blunt honesty in the book

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Our chat with Baywatch star Zac Efron

Ocean and hinterland views...

118 Diamond Head Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $570,000 ...

This is without doubt one of the best homes and locations we have seen. Ideally located with good elevation but with a level block of land and only a short 3...

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,950

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

&quot;The Entertainer&quot;

11 Alexandra Court, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 2 $580,000-$620...

This lovely 4 bedroom home is definitely one for the entertaining families in mind. The magnificent timber deck is huge and is the perfect spot for a large...

&quot;Choice Of 4 Brand New Villas&quot;

235 Sawtell Rd, BOAMBEE EAST, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 2 1 $449,000

Choice of 4 brand new architecturally designed and quality built 3 bedroom villas in Boambee East due to complete in May 2017. SLUG $449,000 & DLUG...

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Great Investment Opportunity

36 Bray Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $349,000

This is a property you must inspect if you are a first home buyer or looking for a great return as an investor. The property is well positioned near schools and...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,250,000

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

Perfect Investment

4/19 Sullivans Road, Moonee Beach 2450

Villa 3 2 2 $449,000

Just minutes to Moonee Beach reserve lies this spacious 3 bedroom villa. The almost brand new property offers a simple lifestyle through very low maintenance...

Gardeners and Entertainers Read On...

8 Rigoni Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Located in a quiet street of quality homes, This is a fully fenced 713m2 block with an immaculate, spacious 4 bedroom family home with built-in robes, ensuite and...

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Jetty views don't come any better than this

Property Camperdown St

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Kids will love living in this new Coffs Harbour estate

FAMILY FRIENDLY: This children's playground is the latest family-friendly feature of the Elements@Coffs estate.

Local land estate unveils newest family friendly feature

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!