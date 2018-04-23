Top 10 things to do with kids on rainy days
KIDS with cabin fever on school holidays is there anything worse?
We feel your pain, so for all the mums, dads and grandparents searching for mid morning inspiration here's our take on the Top 10 Things to Do with kids on rainy days in Coffs Harbour.
1. Big Banana
It really is the biggest thing to do in Coffs in holiday time. Think the Racer the giant slide, Laser Tag even putt putt if there is a let up in the downpours this week.
2. Ten Pin Bowling
What a better way to spend a few hours with the kids then knocking down some pins at Club 300. It's easy to get too location with parking in the old Advocate car park make it a proven hit.
2. Retail therapy
Park Beach Plaza is this month hosting Questacon and what better way to reintroduce a bit of sanity from screaming and hyped-up kids inside the house then through a visit to the plaza, Coffs Central or Toormina Shopping Centre.
Do yourself a favour and think shopping trip.
3. LaLa Land
One of the Coffs Coast's newest attractions for kids, even the name LaLa Land at Moonee Beach should get the kids super excited particularly if they haven't been there already.
4. Flip Out /Springloaded
Take the energy out of the youngsters and the edge off by letting them, jump, flip and bound there way to a quiet afternoon.
Flip Out is of course located at 3/2 Isles Drive, North Boambee Valley, while Springloaded is located at 600B Hogbin Dr, Toormina, next to Coffs Coast Health Club.
5. Tabatinga
Coffs Harbour's old favourite remains a top spot to take the kids out for the day especially when the beaches are wet. Double it up with a movie session at BCC and that could prove the perfect day out.
6. PlayHouse
LifeHouse Church makes great coffee and best of all it can be enjoyed while the kids are wearing and tearing their way around the giant playground.
7. Majestic Cinemas Sawtell and BCC Coffs Harbour
Peter Rabbit, Early Man, Sherlock Gnomes and A Wrinkle in Time are the big school holiday box office offerings.
For a full listing of movie times click here.
9. Coffs Harbour Memorial Swimming Pool
The heated indoor 25-metre pool really proves its worth on days like this, hydrotherapy way a week to start the week.
10. Bunker Cartoon Gallery
Cartoons are a kids best friend at school holiday time, especially when you know they walk away from the gallery inspired ready to sit down quietly and complete their own masterpiece.