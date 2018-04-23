The Racer, the giant slide at The Big Banana is sure to prove a hit with the kids these school holidays.

The Racer, the giant slide at The Big Banana is sure to prove a hit with the kids these school holidays. Big Banana

KIDS with cabin fever on school holidays is there anything worse?

We feel your pain, so for all the mums, dads and grandparents searching for mid morning inspiration here's our take on the Top 10 Things to Do with kids on rainy days in Coffs Harbour.

Laser Tag at The Big Banana. Trevor Veale

1. Big Banana

It really is the biggest thing to do in Coffs in holiday time. Think the Racer the giant slide, Laser Tag even putt putt if there is a let up in the downpours this week.

Club 300 is Coffs Harbour's premier ten-pin bowling spot. Trevor Veale

2. Ten Pin Bowling

What a better way to spend a few hours with the kids then knocking down some pins at Club 300. It's easy to get too location with parking in the old Advocate car park make it a proven hit.

Questacon is visiting Park Beach Plaza this month. Trevor Veale

2. Retail therapy

Park Beach Plaza is this month hosting Questacon and what better way to reintroduce a bit of sanity from screaming and hyped-up kids inside the house then through a visit to the plaza, Coffs Central or Toormina Shopping Centre.

Do yourself a favour and think shopping trip.

LaLa Land at Moonee Market. Contributed

3. LaLa Land

One of the Coffs Coast's newest attractions for kids, even the name LaLa Land at Moonee Beach should get the kids super excited particularly if they haven't been there already.

Springloaded, Coffs Harbour. Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advoc

4. Flip Out /Springloaded

Take the energy out of the youngsters and the edge off by letting them, jump, flip and bound there way to a quiet afternoon.

Flip Out is of course located at 3/2 Isles Drive, North Boambee Valley, while Springloaded is located at 600B Hogbin Dr, Toormina, next to Coffs Coast Health Club.

Tabatinga is a Coffs Harbour favourite with the kids. Bruce Thomas/ Coffs Coast Advoca

5. Tabatinga

Coffs Harbour's old favourite remains a top spot to take the kids out for the day especially when the beaches are wet. Double it up with a movie session at BCC and that could prove the perfect day out.

KIDS SPOT: LifeHouse Church's PlayHouse is a must see and relaxing parents are raving about the new café. Rachel Vercoe

6. PlayHouse

LifeHouse Church makes great coffee and best of all it can be enjoyed while the kids are wearing and tearing their way around the giant playground.

FUNNY ANIMATION: Peter Rabbit from a scene in the new animation that boasts a star-studded cast.

7. Majestic Cinemas Sawtell and BCC Coffs Harbour

Peter Rabbit, Early Man, Sherlock Gnomes and A Wrinkle in Time are the big school holiday box office offerings.

For a full listing of movie times click here.

9. Coffs Harbour Memorial Swimming Pool

The heated indoor 25-metre pool really proves its worth on days like this, hydrotherapy way a week to start the week.

The Bunker Cartoon Gallery always offers a surprise. Trevor Veale

10. Bunker Cartoon Gallery

Cartoons are a kids best friend at school holiday time, especially when you know they walk away from the gallery inspired ready to sit down quietly and complete their own masterpiece.