Top 10 places to visit on the Coffs Coast

1. Muttonbird Island

ONE of the things making Coffs Harbour special is the stunning harbour and numerous islands in the Solitary Islands Marine Park.

Take a stroll across north wall alongside the marina and make your way over Muttonbird Island for a spectacular view of the Coffs Coast, the mountains to the west and the Solitary Islands Marine Park.

While walking along the wall, have a look in the water for a chance to spot turtles, stingrays and fish.

If you time your trip right, you might even be lucky enough to see humpback whales during their migration between June and November.

The walk up Muttonbird Island is steep but worth the effort, there is a bench halfway up for those needing to catch their breath and a lookout on top and at the eastern point.

During the walk you will notice burrows next to the track, the island is an important roosting and breeding site for the Wedge-tailed Shearwater.

2. Beaches

THE Coffs Coast offers a number of pristine beaches suitable for all kinds of activities from surfing, four wheel driving, wind surfing, swimming and a place to bring a dog or horse.

It's not unusual to find yourself on a beach by yourself with a picture perfect blue sky and beautiful ocean.

If you're an animal lover, dog or horse owner, Boambee beach, located on the southern end of the harbour allows animals and cars onto the 6km stretch of sand.

North Wall and Coffs Creek are other popular spots for dog owners to walk their furry friends by the sea.

Popular family beaches include the Jetty Beach, Woolgoolga Main Beach and Coffs Creek.

3. Dorrigo National Park

Explore the dense rainforests and stunning waterfalls in Dorrigo National Park, located approximately 60kms south west of Coffs Harbour.

You'll see spectacular views and a number of waterfalls on the drive up through Waterfall Way before coming into the quaint township of Dorrigo.

Stop in at the Dorrigo Rainforest Centre before starting a 3.5km return walk to Crystal Shower Falls where there are spectacular views from they rocky cavern behind the waterfall.

While you're on the Dorrigo Plateau, don't miss the cascade waterfall Dangar Falls, located 1.2km north of the township.

4. Bruxner park/Sealy lookout/sky pier

Take a look at Coffs Harbour from a different view point from the sky pier at Sealy Lookout located in the Bruxner Park Flora Reserve in Orara East State Forest.

Located approximately 10 minutes from the CBD, the lookout offers a unique vantage point perfect for photos and to get an idea of the layout of the Coffs Coast.

While you're there, bring along a picnic to enjoy at the tables or take a stroll through the bush walking tracks.

On the second Saturday of every month, the Giingan Gumbaynggirr cultural experience is held at Sealy Lookout and is the perfect opportunity to learn about the local Gumbaynggirr culture with stories, dancing, language learning and more.

5. Bellingen

Drive 30 minutes from Coffs Harbour and you'll find yourself surrounded by lush green pastures, rolling hills, a stunning river and an impressive mountain backdrop.

The picturesque town of Bellingen offers unique shopping locations, delicious cafes and rainforest swims and walks.

There are a number of activities to do from canoeing on the Bellingen, to checking out the Bellingen Brewery and the Bellingen Community Markets which are held on the third Saturday every month.

6. The Jetty

Take a stroll along the historic wooden jetty in the harbour for great photo opportunities and an enjoyable time spent in the outdoors.

Watch the fishing boats head out for the day, see dare devil locals jump from the jetty learn the history of the area.

The jetty structure itself makes for spectacular photos, especially during blue skied days or during sunrise and sunset.

7. Solitary Islands Marine Park

DOTTED with islands, there are many contributing factors to what make the Solitary Islands Marine Park special.

With a blend of tropical waters from the north and temperate waters from the south, the park is filled with a large diversity of marine life from fish, sharks, whales and algae.

The park covers 75kms of the coast and is made up of a total area of 71,000 hectares.

Check out the park by doing snorkel or scuba dive tour and discover what lies beneath the surface and the unique creatures who live there.

More than 550 reef fish, 90 hard coral and 600 molluscs (shelled animals) species have been observed throughout the park, according to the NSW Department of Primary Industries.

In the park you could see humpback whales, dolphins, manta rays, large pelagic fish including wahoo, dolphinfish, sailfish, mackerel and marlin, bottom fish such as pearl perch, bream, mullaway and plenty more.

South Solitary Island and North Solitary Island are declared grey nurse aggregation sites.

8. Solitary Islands Aquarium

IF you want to experience the underwater world without having to go into the ocean, make sure you stop by the Solitary Islands Aquarium.

Discover what makes the Coffs Coast so special through our series of aquariums, guided tours and visual displays.

A window into the Solitary Islands, this is a great wet weather option and way to keep the kids busy as they find Nemo and Dory in the tanks, learn from knowledgeable staff and interact with marine life.

The aquarium is open every Saturday and Sunday plus every day during the NSW school holidays from 10am to 4pm.

It is located at the National Marine Science Centre and entry is $10.

9. Big Banana

IF you want to prove to your friends and family you were in Coffs Harbour, grab a photo in front of the iconic Big Banana located on the Pacific Highway.

Australia's original 'Big Thing', the Big Banana Fun Park is a fun stop in for everyone to enjoy.

Created in 1964, The Big Banana was built by John Landi to make passing traffic stop at his road side banana stall.

Now, there's fun for everyone with a water park, toboggan rides, mini golf, laser tag, ice skating and a six lane giant slide known as The Racer.

If you'd rather just relax, there's always delicious food available in the cafe, the candy kitchen to visit, cheese making workshop or the opal centre.

10. Dolphin Marine Magic

HAVE a hands on experience with stunning and friendly marine animals including bottlenose dolphins, seals, turtles and penguins at Dolphin Marine Magic.

Throughout your visit, you will meet and enjoy hands on experiences with many of the animals.

Not only do they offer seal kisses, dolphin swims, a unique show, penguin feeding and fish feeding, DMM is well known within the community for rescuing and rehabilitating injured marine animals including seals and turtles.

The marine team at DMM often meet with local school students to teach about turtles before releasing them back into the ocean.

The marne park aims to inspire guests to make life changing habits to make a difference in the conservation of the marine environment.

Shows are held twice a day at 9.30am and 12.30pm.