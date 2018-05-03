Top 10 places to take your visitors
1. Muttonbird Island and the Coffs Harbour Marina
ONE of the things that makes Coffs Harbour special is it's stunning harbour and numerous islands.
Take a stroll across north wall alongside the marina and make your way over Muttonbird island for a spectacular view of the Coffs Coast and Solitary Islands Marine Park.
While walking along the wall, have a look in the water for a chance to spot turtles, stingrays and fish.
If you time your trip right, you might even be lucky enough to see humpback whales during their migration.
2. Look at me now headland
3. Dorrigo National Park
Explore the dense rainforests and stunning waterfalls of the Dorrigo National Park, located approximately 60kms from Coffs Harbour.
You'll see spectacular views and a number of waterfalls on the drive up through Waterfall Way.
Stop in a the Dorrigo Rainforest Centre before starting a 3.5km return walk to Crystal Shower Falls where there are spectacular views form they rocky cavern behind the waterfall.
While you're on the Dorrigo Plateau, check out the cascade waterfall Dangar Falls, located 1.2km north of the township.
4. Bruxner park/Sealy lookout/sky pier
Take a look at Coffs Harbour from a different view point
5. The promise lands
6. The Jetty
7. Solitary Islands Marine Park
8. Solitary Islands Aquarium
9. Big Banana
10. Dolphin Marine Magic