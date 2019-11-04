Top 10 jobs on the Coffs Coast

IF you're looking for work on the Coffs Coast, check out the top 10 jobs currently on offer.

Removalist packer/driver and removalist/offsider

Interstate and local work, a MR/HR licence is required to apply for this position. Applicants must be fit, hard working, have experience and good customer service skills. This is a casual position.

Early childhood teacher/educational leader

Toormina Community Preschool is seeking applications for a full-time teacher/educational leader commencing Term 1, 2020. The successful applicant will lead and implement an inclusive program for three to six years old and complete childrens documentation. This position is full time.

Health care reception/assistant

Previous reception or clinic experience preferred for long term position with a minimum of 20 casual hours per week with the opportunity to increase and become permanent part-time. Applicants must be comfortable using MS word and excel and have a confident, friendly phone manner.

Activity support officer

Waratah Respite Services provides respite for carers and social support for frail older people and people with dementia in a group setting. They are seeking an enthusiastic and experienced activity support officer/care services employee to work with the team to deliver activities designed to motivate, enable and enhance independence.

College receptionist

St John Paul College is seeking applicants for a full time/permanent position commencing in January.

Finance manager

Pacific Bay Resort is seeking applicants with excellent time managements skills and a highly motivated individual. This full time role is hands on and responsible for all accounting procedures for Pacific Bay Resort. Applicants must have a tertiary qualification in accounting and have trust account experience.

Primary teaching positions

Bishop Druitt College is seeking applications for a range of positions in administrative and teaching teams. There are primary teaching positions with multiple fixed term contracts for 2020.

Beauty therapist

Hand and Body Concepts is seeking a confident, consistent, professional beauty therapist with passion and drive to join their team for immediate start. Applicants must be qualified with a minimum of one year in salon experience.

Indigenous education worker

St Augustine's Primary School is seeking an indigenous education worker to work four days a week for the 2020 school year. Duties include working with students, assistance with playground duties, leading cultural group experiences and meeting with parents.

Refrigeration and airconditioning technician

Harbourside Refrigeration are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated trades person to commence employment within our company. Immediate start available. After satisfactorily completing a trial period the successful applicant will be offered full time employment.

