Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crash near Sizzlers in Toowoomba has lead to a debate on road rules.
A crash near Sizzlers in Toowoomba has lead to a debate on road rules.
News

VIDEO: Toowoomba t-bone crash sparks mass debate

Alexia Austin
by
22nd Jan 2019 8:59 AM | Updated: 1:03 PM

A VIDEO of a crash on the corner of Hume St and the James St is leaving the internet divided.

In the clip, posted on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page, a car waits to turn right across oncoming traffic before being struck by a four-wheel drive travelling through the light.

At first sight, it would appear the smaller car is in the wrong, however a closer look is leading some to argue the inverse.

Moments before the crash, the light turns orange, leaving the car stuck in the middle of the intersection and prompting it to turn.

The four-wheel drive appears to skip through the orange light, leading to the crash. The light turns green for the oncoming traffic seconds later. 

The video amassed more than 400 comments in the space of 18 hours. Who do you believe is in the wrong?

More Stories

car crash editors picks hume st toowoomba warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    North Coast councils report highest road work backlogs

    premium_icon North Coast councils report highest road work backlogs

    News COUNCILS on the North Coast are struggling to catch up with the costs of road works, meaning an increasing number of the roads are being neglected.

    • 22nd Jan 2019 1:00 PM
    Fisho's fight with a 2-metre shark in the harbour

    premium_icon Fisho's fight with a 2-metre shark in the harbour

    News VIDEO: Great whites and whalers sighted over past 48 hours.

    The big dry of 2019: Get ready the heat will rise

    premium_icon The big dry of 2019: Get ready the heat will rise

    News Coffs Harbour on track for its driest start to a year in 25 years

    Afterpay putting bite on insurers

    premium_icon Afterpay putting bite on insurers

    News Fears young people becoming trapped in debt spiral