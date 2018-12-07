Toowoomba Snake Catchers 24/7 no longer operating

THE weather is heating up, which means more snakes are making their way into people's homes - but if you see one at your property you can no longer call Toowoomba Snake Catchers 24/7.

The snake catching business began operating in Toowoomba in 2015, with its service used by residents all across Toowoomba and the Darling Downs.

It was started by David Wiedman who was known for dropping everything to come and relocate snakes that had made their way into people's homes or backyards.

In September Mr Wiedman was sentenced to five years in jail after shooting a man in the face with a bow and arrow last year.

The business was then taken over by Alyssa Wilkinson who has been capturing and releasing snakes for more than a year.

Ms Wilkinson announced last night that the business was no longer operating and she was moving to Brisbane for personal reasons.

She said she was sincerely sorry for any inconvenience she had caused.

Ms Wilkinson gave people two alternatives when it came to needing snakes relocated, as she understands it is summer and the services will no doubt be needed in town.

She suggests phoning Darling Downs Snake Catchers 24/7 or A+ Reptile Relocations for any issues with snakes and reptiles.

Darling Downs Snake Catchers 24/7 can be contacted on 0429 613 324, and A+ Reptile Relocations can be contacted on 0413 163 518.