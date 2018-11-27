Menu
Toowoomba Shebah driver threatened by cabbie: report

27th Nov 2018 10:41 AM | Updated: 1:53 PM

POLICE are investigating an alleged incident in which a Toowoomba ride-share driver claims she was abused and threatened by a taxi driver earlier this month.

A complaint was made to Toowoomba police at the weekend by a female-only ride-share company driver over the alleged incident on November 11.

The Brisbane Times reported the female driver was approached by a Toowoomba taxi driver and told "I'm going to shoot you, tie you up and f*** you just like you've f****d the cab industry".

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey told the Brisbane Times the "violent and misogynistic comments" allegedly made to the driver were "appalling".

"I would urge anyone who is subjected to, or witnesses this kind of behaviour, to report it to police immediately," he said.

