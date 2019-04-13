Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Toowoomba man killed in Warrego Highway crash near Oakey

Tara Miko
by
13th Apr 2019 7:59 AM | Updated: 8:29 AM

A TOOWOOMBA man has died in a two-vehicle-crash near Oakey last night.

The two vehicles collided about 2km from the Oakey turn-off, at Oakey Creek Bridge, on the Warrego Highway about 9.30pm.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews and a specialty unit, and Queensland Ambulance paramedics including critical care were called to the incident by police.

A 47-year-old Harlaxton man was entrapped in the vehicle and had suffered critical injuries.

He died at the scene.

Two people in the second vehicle, a Barney View woman, 47, and a 49-year-old male passenger, were both trapped in the car.

Firefighters cut the pair from the vehicle as paramedics treated them at the scene.

The woman suffered injuries to her pelvis, while the male suffered chest injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash oakey toowoomba toowoomba police toowoomba traffic warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Skydiving into the history books

    premium_icon Skydiving into the history books

    News A COFFS Harbour man with an unquenchable thirst for adrenaline has just qualified to participate in the pinnacle event for his sport.

    Missing man found safe and well

    Missing man found safe and well

    News PETER Hile has returned home.

    Your guide on fuel prices

    premium_icon Your guide on fuel prices

    News Best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast.

    Colour and culture filled the streets

    premium_icon Colour and culture filled the streets

    News Woolgoolga's new Sikh temple brought the crowds