Toowoomba horse trainer to go to trial

CHARGES against a Toowoomba horse trainer accused of assaulting officers from the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission have been set for hearings.

Ronald Earle Maund was not required to be in court for the mention of his matters yesterday but he was represented by solicitor Andrew Anderson.

Mr Anderson told Toowoomba Magistrates Court that some of his client's charges would go by indictment to the higher court to be heard.

However, he asked for two separate summary trial dates for other matters.

Magistrate Damian Carroll set down charges of trespass and common assault arising from alleged incidents on March 2 last year for a Magistrates Court hearing on February 1.

Charges of entering a dwelling with intent, assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage alleged to have occurred on February 14 last year were set down for a Magistrates Court trial on February 26.

Maund, 74, is accused of spraying a substance from a can into the faces of the two stewards who were inspecting stables at a Southbrook property last year.

Footage from a body camera worn by one of the stewards is believed to make up part of the prosecution case.

Both stewards were treated by Queensland Ambulance Service officers but sustained no serious injury.

Maund has not as yet been required to enter any pleas to charges which include one count of robbery while armed, one count of attempting to enter a premises with intent, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, one count of serious assault of a person over 60 years of age, one count of serious assault of a public official and one count of wilful damage.

The horse trainer remains on bail.