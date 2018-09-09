Menu
Toowoomba home on 480 sq m sells for more than $1 million

Matthew Newton
by
4th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
A TWO-STOREY home on 480 sq m in Mount Lofty's Fairholme St has sold for more than $1 million.

Webster Cavanagh principal Andrew Webster said the home originally went to auction but was passed in at $1,050,000, and went to contract two weeks later for the final sale price of $1,085,000.

"We had 52 groups through that house in the six weeks that it was on the market," Mr Webster said.

"There was plenty of interest."

The four-bedroom, contemporary home features a spacious family room, indoor swimming pool and north-east facing courtyard on the ground floor.

Upstairs are two lounge rooms, kitchen, study, two bathrooms, laundry, and four bedrooms, as well as a beautiful balcony area with an oversized porthole window.

The home is designed and finished to an exceptional standard, with plantation shutters, high ceilings, and abundant storage.

    Local Partners