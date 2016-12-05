Menu
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Dr Michael Gordon and wife Wendy, at the Rio Grande Valley in New Mexico.
Toowoomba doctor saves a life at 11,000 ft

Alexia Austin
19th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
HOLIDAYS are usually a time to relax and take your mind off work, however a Toowoomba doctor has jumped into action to save a life while in the United States.

Dr Michael Gordon and his family had climbed 11,000 ft by tram to take in the view of the Rio Grande Valley, New Mexico from an observation deck. At the top, a man standing next to them suffered a cardiac arrest.

"When the man collapsed he had no pulse - I knew the situation could end badly," Dr Gordon said.

Dr Gordon knew it was a 15-minute trip to the bottom of the canyon, the only place emergency services could reach.

He immediately took action and performed CPR.

"After a few minutes we were able to get a strong pulse," Dr Gordon said.

"We then transported him to the bottom of the canyon for emergency care."

Dr Gordon has since returned home to his job with Platinum Health Group.

He has been in correspondence with the family, who thanked him for his life-saving actions.

An email sent by the patient's wife said the man had been doing well and during his last medical follow-up doctors told him there had been no obvious damage to his vital organs.

"I guess when you are going to have a heart attack - having a doctor right next to you is the best possible scenario," Dr Gordon said.

