TELLING STORIES: Highfields singer-songwriter Sophie Volp will make her debut at the Tamworth Country Music Festival at the age of 16.
Music

Toowoomba country music teen heads to Tamworth festival

Tom Gillespie
by
11th Jan 2019 9:53 AM | Updated: 11:00 AM

SHE might be just 16, but Highfields singer-songwriter Sophie Volp won't let the occasion get to her on Australian country music's biggest stage.

The talented teenager will make her debut at the Tamworth Country Music Festival this month, playing a staggering 15 sets across the week.

Sophie has been writing songs since she was introduced to music as a child by her equally-talented parents Barry and Lisa, and said she wasn't overawed by the occasion.

"I'm very excited, this is my first Tamworth and my days are packed," she said.

"In my hometown I do gigs, and over the past couple of months I've been writing new music and re-learning old music.

"It's about expanding my repertoire to give my best show."

Sophie also found out recently she'd finished runner-up in the FRETfest Regional Song Contest, another achievement in a short career filled with hallmarks.

Sophie said the key to song-writing was to approach it like story-telling.

"I think when it comes from a personal place, that's where the best stories happen," she said.

"Song-writing is just writing a story to music.

"When I write a song, I don't have one particular story in mind, because stories mean different things to different people."

You can find Sophie on Facebook. For more information about the festival, head to the website.

Toowoomba Chronicle

