Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TECHNOLOGY: FKG Group CEO of Digital Innovation and Energy Grant Statton with the new 5G device.
TECHNOLOGY: FKG Group CEO of Digital Innovation and Energy Grant Statton with the new 5G device. Contributed
Technology

Toowoomba business first connected to 5G in Australia

11th Dec 2018 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA business has become the first Telstra customer to be connected to 5G internet in Australia.

Telstra yesterday connected civil engineering company FKG Group with a commercial 5G device on its new network for the first time.

FKG will use the first iteration of the HTC 5G Hub mobile broadband device to test the device's connectivity to the network.

FKG Group executive chairman Gary Gardner said it was great to be Telstra's first 5G customer.

"It's fantastic to be working with Telstra and having the opportunity to test one of the first 5G devices in the country," Mr Gardner said.

"Being at the forefront of this advanced technology will greatly assist FKG and its newly developed Aatlis Innovation Precinct to explore pilot innovative solutions in the agriculture and food value chain."

Telstra CEO Andrew Penn said getting 5G devices into customers' hands early was an important part of Telstra's 5G development, with use in real world environments crucial to ensuring Australians were among the first in the world to have access to 5G devices.

"This launch is a vital first step toward enabling a 5G experience with a customer, bringing together a first generation device with Telstra's 5G network... for the first time," Mr Penn said.

"We expect a range of devices to become commercially available in the first half of 2019 and as soon as they are launched at scale, we will begin to offer them to customers."

Telstra turned on its first 5G tower in Toowoomba back in August.

5g network fkg group technology telstra toowoomba business
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    NSW school’s formal awards labelled ‘sexist, racist’

    premium_icon NSW school’s formal awards labelled ‘sexist, racist’

    Education Parents at a NSW high school have complained about a series of racist and sexist “awards” Year 10 students have been asked to nominate their classmates for.

    A matter of Integrity: Building company's $1-million debts

    premium_icon A matter of Integrity: Building company's $1-million debts

    News Dream homes in limbo after building company's collapse

    Arrawarra suspension part of new driving on beaches plan

    premium_icon Arrawarra suspension part of new driving on beaches plan

    News A new draft driving on beaches policy will go on public exhibition.

    Surf-loving father had called himself ‘shark bait’

    premium_icon Surf-loving father had called himself ‘shark bait’

    News Dad lost so much blood he had to be given transfusion on beach

    Local Partners