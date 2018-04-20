Toowoomba ag-tech company hopes to turn grant into $217m

BIG FUTURE: DIT Technologies founder Mark Peart is hoping to further commercialise his tech-based supplement system for Australia's live export market.

A TOOWOOMBA agricultural technology company is banking on a $217 million return on investment into the live animal export market after securing a massive government grant.

Ag-tech business DIT Technologies has received $1.2 million from the Federal Government's Entrepreneurs' Programme to further commercialise its uCALM Export and NutriPro supplement products into the $18 billion Australian live export industry.

DIT will install 40 NutriPro units supplying uCalm Export supplements to key businesses across six production regions including farms, handling yards and export boats.

Company founder Mark Peart said he hoped to sell 8,820 units by 2023, supplying 10 per cent of the Australian cattle and sheep populations and earning a projected $217 million.

"DIT continues to disrupt the agricultural industry in Australia, acquiring two of its largest competitors in the last six months and increasing our company valuation from $10 million to $30 million," he said.

"We're focused on partnering with fellow innovators in the agricultural sector to create impact and use technology to power positive change."

Groom MP John McVeigh, who endorsed the company for the grant, said DIT was an example of Toowoomba's strength in the agricultural sector.

"As one who has been involved in agribusiness all of my personal, professional and political life, I am always excited by new technology and innovation such as that being introduced by DIT through this project," he said.

"I consider Toowoomba and the Darling Downs to be the agribusiness capital of Australia and this project is further proof of that reality."

The grant announcement follows a partnership between DIT and Australia's largest exporter Wellards and other major exporters and is the first of its kind in Australia within the livestock industry.

The company installed its first set of uCALM export doser machines on Wellards ships to Asia following a 12-month trial period.

The trial showed a 20 per cent improvement in the average daily weight gain by animals supplemented with uCALM export during transit in holding yards, providing better economic returns and improved animal welfare.