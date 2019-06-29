Toormie students shooting for the stars

WITH the lens zooming in on "abilities of people with disability", this year's NOVA Employment Focus on Ability Short Film Awards has received hundreds of entries from 26 countries.

One of those entries comes from the students of Room 21 at Toormina High School.

Priding itself on being an inclusive learning centre where every student has abilities to be encouraged and celebrated, Toormina High School's staff and students have rallied to support the film, Room 21 Smiles, which documents the fun, friendship and learning journey in their large support unit.

"In Room 21 we love stories, listening to stories, watching stories and writing our own," said Bridget Thornton, (Rel) Head Teacher Support, Toormina High School on behalf of the students.

"We don't just use stories for enjoyment, through stories we learn how to be a good friend, how to behave when out in the community, what to do if we need help and what to do if a monster is under our bed. It is such an important part of the curriculum that when we saw the Focus on Ability Film Festival were looking for stories we jumped at the chance to share our story."

All Smiles in Room 21 at Toormina High School Toormina HS

As well as submitting Room 21 Smiles in the documentary category, the school filmed Twinkle Adventures, about the support unit's favourite song character, Twinkle, for the school film award. Students created all the characters for the film using various art techniques and made the set from found objects. Every student had a role based on their ability.

To the delight of all involved at Toormina High School, both films have been selected as award finalists.

While Room 21 students are quietly optimistic the judges will love their films. They are also hoping locals will get behind them so they can have a shot at winning the Most Online Votes category and maybe get to walk the red carpet at a gala event in Sydney in September.

Voting finishes July 3. Vote here