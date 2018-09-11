Toolie avoids jail for Schoolies assault

A teenager who punched a female Schoolie in the face and then assaulted a police officer has avoided going to jail. FILE PHOTO

A teenager who punched a female Schoolie in the face and then assaulted a police officer has avoided going to jail. FILE PHOTO

A TEENAGER who punched a female Schoolie in the face at Airlie Beach before assaulting a police officer has avoided going to jail.

Ricky Troy Stockwell, 19, faced Townsville District Court to be sentenced for assault occasioning bodily harm, serious assault on a police officer and assaulting a police officer.

The court heard that on November 19, 2017, while in Airlie Beach for Schoolies Week, the teenage victim had attempted to intervene in an altercation between a 16-year-old male friend and a group of men, including Stockwell.

The group of men had harassed the two Schoolies about 1am while they were sitting on the pavement and called the 16-year-old boy derogatory names.

The two Schoolies had gone into McDonald's and as they attempted to leave they were approached by the group.

Crown prosecutor Dane Marley said the girl was pleading with the group to leave them alone when Stockwell punched her in the face without warning, knocking her to ground and fracturing her nose.

Mr Marley said security guards flagged down police and Constable Cyril Howard ran after Stockwell.

"The defendant struggled and punched the constable to the right side of his face … he continued to struggle and punched Constable Howard to the right side of his face and he lost consciousness and he fell to the ground," he said.

Defence barrister Kelly Stone said Stockwell had been working on Hayman Island for two months and had gone out drinking with a group of people on his first night back on the mainland.

"He was not used to drinking a lot and instructs it was his first time going out to the nightclubs and the alcohol took its toll on him fairly quickly," he said. "He's shocked and ashamed."

Judge Gregory Lynham described Stockwell's offending as "cowardly" and "thuggish behaviour".

Judge Lynham warned Stockwell that it was only because of his age and lack of any prior convictions that he wasn't going to jail.

Stockwell was sentenced to two fully suspended sentences of nine months' imprisonment for assault occasioning bodily harm and serious assault.

For the offence of assaulting a police officer he was ordered to serve 120 hours of community service.

He was ordered to pay compensation of $1000 to each of the two victims.