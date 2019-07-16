Thousands of NSW hospital workers to strike

More than 22,000 hospital workers across NSW will go on strike next month over fears about workplace safety.

In a meeting of 500 Health Services Union delegates this morning, members unanimously voted to stop work for four hours on August 1 as they lobby the NSW government for better security services.

Paramedics, allied health staff, security and administration workers will take part in the action.

HSU NSW secretary Gerard Hayes the stop-work meeting was just "the start" of the campaign to bolster security numbers across the board to protect workers.

"We've seen too many people stabbed, too many people shot, too many people who have been spat upon or punched, too many people getting PTSD because they went to work," he said.

Staff will strike on Aug 1. Picture: John Grainger

"It's now time for the government to take security within the health sector purposefully and fundamentally changing what we currently now see."

While "routine" hospital matters won't go ahead during the four-hour strike, Mr Hayes stressed that paramedics will still look after all patients or potential patients.

He also said he wanted to see a "proactive" security program run by specialists who have training in mental health and understand drug addiction and abuse.

HSU members vote for the stop work motion during a conference in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger

"We to have want a safe hospital system and that can only be done by the appropriately trained, the appropriately qualified and the appropriately resourced numbers of personnel within the health setting," he said.

Along with increasing security numbers, Mr Hayes called for the state government to stop conducting bureaucratic reviews which are "getting no outcome".