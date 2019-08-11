Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BREAKING THROUGH: Coby Heffernan was a handful for the Panthers in the under-18 preliminary final at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.
BREAKING THROUGH: Coby Heffernan was a handful for the Panthers in the under-18 preliminary final at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan
Rugby League

TOO GOOD: Comets stun Panthers to book under-18 finals berth

Mitchell Keenan
by
11th Aug 2019 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNDER-18: The Coffs Harbour Comets under-18's proved too hot to handle at Frank McGuren Field today claiming a dominant 28-8 win over the Sawtell Panthers to progress to the grand final.

Coffs Harbour had a strong start with a heavy presence in the Panthers 20 and they found themselves in front ten minutes in when Coby Heffernan forced his way through for the opener.

The Comets caught Sawtell flat-footed when Mackenzie Davidson took the ball smartly from dummy half and found a gap under the sticks.

One way traffic continued in the first half as the Comets took their lead to 18-points through a Max Shaw try after he worked his way into a hole and between the posts.

But the big first period wasn't over yet and Seth Martin read the Panthers play excellently to get a sharp intercept and run 40-meters to score his sides fourth.

The Panthers had a much better start to the second half and found themselves closing the gap with a try right on half time to Ben Sinclair before Kalani Morris made his presence felt with a massive 60-meter intercept try.

Much of the second half was fought through the middle as the two sides traded blows but couldn't find the space for a try.

The game was dead and buried when James Munro crossed for the Comets in the final minute.

Coffs Harbour will now play Macksville in the grand final at the Geoff King Motors Sports Complex next Sunday.

clarence league coffs harbour comets group 2 rugby league preliminary final sawtell panthers under-18
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Police locate missing child

    UPDATE: Police locate missing child

    Breaking The boy reported missing by his father yesterday has been found

    Bushfire cuts train line between Sydney and Brisbane

    Bushfire cuts train line between Sydney and Brisbane

    Breaking A bushfire is burning out of control in the vicinity of Clearfield Rd, Rappville

    WATCH: Inside the Whiteman Creek bushfire

    premium_icon WATCH: Inside the Whiteman Creek bushfire

    News Firefighters battle to protect homes west of Grafton

    Body found after housefire

    premium_icon Body found after housefire

    News Police are investigating body found in bedroom