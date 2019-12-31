Too close to homes and school: residents fight farm DA

Mariette Eden says the proposal is against the objectives of the R5 Large Lot Residential zoning which includes preserving, and minimising impacts on, environmentally sensitive locations and scenic quality.

Mariette Eden says the proposal is against the objectives of the R5 Large Lot Residential zoning which includes preserving, and minimising impacts on, environmentally sensitive locations and scenic quality.

A development application for blueberry nets and poles in Korora has mobilised a group of residents to call for greater regulation of the industry.

Being in an R5 Large Lot Residential zone, structures such as these legally require development consent from Coffs Harbour City Council. If approved, it will be a first in that zoning, and residents fear it will set a precedent.

Mariette Eden has lived up on Bruxner Park Road since 2013 and in that time she says the landscape has changed dramatically with blueberry poles and nets getting closer to homes and schools.

"Regulations simply haven't kept up so that's why I am fighting this."

She is concerned for the environment and her physical health and that of her neighbours, and says students at Korora Public School could also be impacted by spray drift.

"You can't get away from the chemicals. It really scares me and has made me realise health only comes once and we've got to start protecting this fiercely; so I've started really looking into all of this."

Mariette and many of her neighbours have put in letters of opposition against the current development application and due to the level of interest in the proposal it will be determined by councillors and not senior staff.

The proposal was first lodged on June 3 this year, but council has written to the applicant (Resource Design and Management Pty Ltd acting on behalf of the landowners) asking for more details in relation to the height of the poles, setbacks, visual impact and the estimated cost of works ($10,000).

Current blueberry and banana farms along Bruxner Park Road.

The applicant has disputed the need to comply with a number of the requirements including a 10m setback to the northern boundary along Bruxner Park Rd and also denies the cost of the work has been downplayed, potentially reducing application fees payable to council.

Mariette would like to see all tiers of government come together and develop policies to reduce the growing conflict as more farms and associated infrastructure spring up, particularly with this recent proposal relatively close to town.

"Other communities have dealt with this, why can't we? There seems to be a lack of political will to do anything.

"In Adelaide for example they've introduced a special face zone to protect the unique character of the Adelaide Hills."

A planning report from 1962 found the natural beauty of the face of the Ranges, visible from the entire metropolitan area, provided Adelaide with its greatest natural asset so planning controls were put in place to protect this.

"We need to be thinking like this otherwise we will have all kinds of nuisance lawsuits about noise, visual impacts, pollution - it would be like the next America with everybody suing each other all the time."

The development application will be determined by council in coming months.