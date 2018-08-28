Abbott ‘worried’ about new job offer

The Liberal Party has taken a massive tumble in the polls after a tumultuous leadership spill.

Scott Morrison has offered Tony Abbott a new role as special envoy to the Prime Minister in indigenous affairs - but whether he accepts it is another question.

It was part of Mr Morrison's olive branch attempt to appease those who took down Malcolm Turnbull last week, and begin mending the party's wounds.

But Mr Abbott's spokesman told The Daily Telegraph he is "worried about something that is a title without a role", saying he would consider the proposal but "needed to know the precise terms of what was being proposed, as it's not clear how any such role would interact with the minister and all the other bodies in this space".

Mr Abbott threw his support behind Mr Morrison and Liberal Deputy Leader Josh Frydenberg, saying their leadership marked an "important reset" for the Federal Government.

But Mr Morrison could not restore the former prime minister to Cabinet, despite hints he might have been promoted under a Dutton government.

Mr Morrison unveiled his new Ministry yesterday:

Coalition plummets in polls

Ahh, there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Aussie leadership spill to destroy your standing in the polls.

The latest Newspoll suggests a disaster for the Government, with support for the Coalition plunging to its lowest level in a decade.

The poll conducted for The Australian shows the party's primary vote has plummeted four points to 33 per cent after a week of turmoil, while Labor's rose to 41 per cent.

Labor is now ahead by 56/44 on a two-party preferred basis, increasing its lead from 51/49 two weeks ago.

Bill Shorten is the preferred prime minister for the first time in three years, coming from trailing Malcolm Turnbull by 12 points to leading Mr Morrison 39 to 33.