Toni Collette’s raunchy sex scenes ‘utter filth’

BBC viewers in the UK have been left blushing over Toni Collette's raunchy sex scenes in the channel's "most X-rated drama ever".

The saucy new series called Wanderlust features graphic scenes including the first female orgasm shown on the BBC, which some viewers have branded "utter filth".

In the six-part series which debuted last night, the Muriel's Wedding star plays a sexually frustrated wife called Joy who tells her husband Alan, played by ­Steven Mackintosh, she wants to have sex with other people.

The first episode had mixed reviews in the UK. Picture: BBC

Toni Collette stars in Wanderlust. Picture: BBC

The first episode starts with an awkward moment in which the couple try in vain to make love.

Joy resorts to a solo sex act when Alan leaves the room and their teenage son walks in on her.

The sex scenes continue and grow increasingly more explicit.

Another saucy moment comes as Joy romps with a man she met at a swimming class and features the first female orgasm ever to be seen on the BBC.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to debate the show's saucy scenes, with many insisting the show is even raunchier than expected.

One wrote: "My windows are open, my neighbours must think I'm watching porn, with the moaning and groaning in #wanderlust BBC."

Another added: "What is this utter filth I'm watching on Her Majesty's BBC1? #wanderlust."

Thanks #Wanderlust. I've had to explain what 'flicking the bean' means to my parents. — Sinead (@ShinnyShinyKey) September 4, 2018

17 year-old me watching Skins with my parents: Nothing could be more embarrassing than this.



28 year-old me watching Wanderlust with my parents: 😳😳😳#wanderlust — Natasha Wynne (@natashaajwynne) September 4, 2018

Collette, 45, has been happily married to Dave Galafassi for 15 years and she has previously spoken about being open-minded about Wanderlust's themes.

She said: "People got married and died when they were very young, but we're all living longer lives and I don't know if they are sustainable.

"We all subscribe to this way of living in a very unthinking way and this just gives you another ­perspective, and Wanderlust is fresh and unique in every way.

"And why not? This is it - we're all going to die one day."

She added that she was nervous about filming the raunchy scenes, but it was necessary to make the show work.

"I was nervous about doing all the sex scenes at first, but it's such a part of Joy and Alan trying to find a way of making their ­relationship sustainable."

Toni Collette and husband David Galafassi in 2006.

This article was originally published on The Sun and is reproduced with permission.