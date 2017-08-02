Tomorrow we're off and racing

BE A WINNER: Keep an eye out for the Carlton wagon and cydesdales, which hit town yesterday.

IT'S time for last minute shoe and suit shopping as Coffs Coast racegoers get ready for the big day.

The Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup is the highlight of the annual racing calendar with trainers, jockeys, punters and the fashion forward coming from far and wide.

Gates open tomorrow at 11am and tickets, $20 per person, are available at the gate or pre-purchase at www.coffsracingclub.com.au

The first race is at 12.10pm with the "big race" of the day at 3.45pm

Bets can be placed at the TAB facilities on site and also through bookmakers, there are EFTPOS facilities for cash withdrawals.

So how do you get there and where do your park?

The SES collect a gold coin donation for parking on the race club's grounds on cup day. Howard Street is closed to traffic and additional car parking is off Hogbin Drive, into the Golf Driving Range.

During the Coffs Cup, racegoers can also park at the top end of the C.ex Coffs International Stadium in Stadium Drive (top end) and take a shuttle bus to the Racing Club. Shuttle bus gold coin donation.

From 4.30pm shuttle buses will be transporting attendees to the CBD, Jetty, Sawtell and Toormina.

There is a public bus stop on Hogbin Drive, just a few 100m from the Coffs Harbour Racing Club. There is also a taxi rank on Howard St.

Have a transport plan. If you plan to drink, organise a designated driver, use public transport or call your chauffeur. Police will be operating RBT sites.

Info: coffsracingclub.com.au