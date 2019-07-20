Tomic receives savage Wimbledon letter

TENNIS has had enough of Bernard Tomic.

That's been made blatantly obvious after the Aussie brat's appeal against being fined $81,000 for a 58-minute first-round Wimbledon capitulation was met with the most savage of responses.

The New York Times reported the grand slam board's ruling on Tomic's appeal, including the letter it sent to the 26-year-old Queenslander.

Board director Bill Babcock didn't hold back, denying the appeal and saying "a review of your historical record of misconduct at grand slams, never mind elsewhere, provides little justification for an adjustment".

But Babcock didn't stop there. He added a withering assessment of Tomic - all but labelling him a lost cause - despite offering the opportunity for the world No.103 to earn a quarter of the fine back through good behaviour.

"In your case, Bernard, I am sure you would agree there is no historical evidence to give comfort to the theory that you can reform your behaviour," Babcock wrote.

"Still, if there is a chance for you to clean up your act and demonstrate respect for the grand slam tournaments and the sport (and yourself), then I am willing to give that positive outcome a last chance.

"Here is the deal: if you do not commit any grand slam code violations in the next eight grand slam tournaments in which you compete, then 25 per cent of your total financial penalty will be returned at that time.

"Admittedly, I am sceptical that you can achieve this reform of grand slam on-court behaviour. Many others, no doubt, would be even more than just sceptical. Good luck and I hope to be pleasantly surprised in the future by your successful reform."

Tomic is in Atlanta preparing to play an ATP tournament next week. He told The New York Times he planned to challenge the decision.

"I don't care about this 25 per cent," Tomic said. "I care about the right thing for players in the future."

Bernard Tomic is unrepentant.

Tomic did receive support from some of his peers, including Wimbledon opponent Jo Wilfried-Tsonga, who said pinching the Aussie's entire prize purse had devalued his own performance.

Despite beating Tomic 6-2 6-1 6-4 in the second shortest men's singles match at the All England Club since records began in 2002, Tsonga defended his opponent.

"It's like what I did was not win. It's like I was just here and I just won because, they said, he didn't play enough," Tsonga said.

Nick Kyrgios went a step further, labelling the fine "outrageous". "I think it's a little rough, maybe all of the prize money," Kyrgios said.

"I mean, one, Tsonga is an unbelievable player.

"Two, I think people kind of when they watch Bernard, they just think because he moves a little slow, plays the game a little slower, he doesn't look maybe as engaged as, I don't know, say, a Carreno Busta or something. They just assume he's maybe not trying or giving 100 per cent.

"I don't agree with fining the guy all of his prize money. He earned his right to be in the draw. He played the whole year. He's obviously winning enough to be at the most prestigious tournament in the world. To take all his prize money I think is outrageous."

Women's star Sloane Stephens described the move as dangerous.

"I could see if he lost 0, 0, 0, then that would be something. If he won four games," Stephens said.

"He played a 6-4 set. I think now if the tournaments are going to be their own judge and they're going to do that, then I can't say I'm 100 per cent on board.

"It's a very slippery slope, and when you start doing that and being the judge of what happens and how people earn a living, that's when it gets a little tricky."

The board had a different view of an appeal by Georgia's Anna Tatishvili, who was fined her first-round prize money after losing 6-1 6-0 at the French Open.

She was awarded her full purse after it was concluded "it is clear that you - even confirmed by your in-form opponent - were competing professionally from the first to the very last point, however unsuccessful in the end".