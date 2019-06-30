Logies 2019 live: Winners, speeches and funniest moments

Tom Gleeson is seen posing for a photograph on the red carpet at the 2019 Logie Awards. Picture: AAP

Tom Gleeson is seen posing for a photograph on the red carpet at the 2019 Logie Awards. Picture: AAP

The 2019 Logie Awards ceremony has started at The Star on the Gold Coast, after a dramatic red carpet that saw a lot of celebs flash the flesh.

Get comfy, folks - it's going to be a long night until we find out who wins the Gold Logie this year. The Logies is hostless this year, with Delta Goodrem, Jessica Mauboy, Guy Sebastian and US boy band Why Don't We (no, we don't have a clue either) all set to perform.

Tom's savage opening monologue

Tom Gleeson took a swipe at everyone during his opening monologue. Channel 9

Controversial comedian and Gold Logie nominee Tom Gleeson delivered the night's opening monologue - and he didn't hold back. Here are his best jokes - many of them about Karl Stefanovic:

"I think the reason they asked me to do the opening is because Channel 9 has run out of stars. They don't have any left. They have new rule on breakfast TV: if you are too entertaining, they fire you. Am I right, Karl? If you're too entertaining, they fire you. What I'm saying is Kochie, your job is safe."

Channel 9 were happy to cash in on [MAFS'] ratings by showing off your tacky weddings - and fired Karl Stefanovic for having one. Karl, we need you back. When will they take you off the bench? Karl, the Today show needs you. I was on the Today show the other day to promote the Logies. Ratings are so low I felt like I was keeping a secret."

"Israel Folau sent me a message. He wants me to let you know you're all going to hell.

Doesn't worry me though. I know what hell is: Having to watch a Wallabies game."

"The Jetstar nominees [for the Gold Logie]. Eve Morey, Sam Mac and bloody Costa. I saw him out the front telling a Big Issue."

It's been a weird year for TV hasn't it. Cricket was on Seven. Tennis on Nine. The Footy Show was on-air."

"The Logies is like a house party: The ABC, we're like the old neighbours complaining about the noise. Channel Seven is like the sensible family that never gets invited to parties. Channel 10 is the younger people that make a lot of noise even though no-one is listening. Channel 9 is like the divorced dad that hosts the party and spends the whole night trying to root SBS."

Early winners

Masterchef Australia took home the night's first award, for Most Popular Reality Series, while Mystery Road won Most Popular Drama.

The Most Popular Actress award went to Deborah Mailman, who was not present at the ceremony.

Gogglebox Australia won Most Popular Entertainment program - again, the Gogglebox cast weren't present, as they were all watching at home in true Gogglebox style.

The Project won Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs program.

"I still remember our first episode - it was terrible," said Carrie Bickmore, accepting the award. "Hughesy remarked at the end of it that was his career done. I remember thinking, s**t, if that what is Hughesy saying I have no hope. For us still to be here 10 years later, is so amazing."

Have You Been Paying Attention? took home the Most Popular Comedy gong.

Dylan's inspiring speech

Dylan Alcott won Most Popular New Talent, the 28-year-old athlete and ABC personality choking up as he gave an impassioned speech about the importance of representation: "This award means a lot to me, because I used to absolutely hate having a disability. I've been in a wheelchair my whole life. I hated it. One of the reasons I hated it was because when I turned on the TV I never saw anybody like me. When I did someone like me, it was a road safety ad where someone drink drives has a car accident and the next scene is someone like me whose 'life is over'. I was like, that's not my life. I wanted to get a job on TV because I love sharing stories, but also to show that people with disabilities can be talented, funny, humorous; just normal people enjoying their lives."

Star's message to trolls

SBS football presenter Lucy Zelic, who had previously copped a torrent of social media abuse over her on-air pronunciation of foreign words and names, referenced the backlash while accepting the award for Outstanding Sports Coverage.

"Thank you everybody. For some small sections of Australian public, they're grateful there's no difficult way to pronounce thank you. I am thankful. I'm incredibly thankful - I could pronounce it in five languages I'll keep it to one," she said.

