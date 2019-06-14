Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ADELAIDE v RICHMOND
ADELAIDE v RICHMOND
AFL

Betts gets last laugh over Stack

by Tim Michell
13th Jun 2019 11:39 PM

EDDIE Betts has revealed what he said to Richmond young gun Sydney Stack as they shared a high-five after his stunning last quarter snap on Thursday night.

The mercurial Adelaide small forward produced a moment of sheer brilliance from the 'Eddie Betts pocket', gathering possession before sprinting away from Tigers defender Nathan Broad and snapping truly to put the Crows 35 points ahead.

 

He was mobbed by teammates Rory Sloane and Josh Jenkins before spotting Stack, who was one of Richmond's best in a 33-point defeat.

Betts pointed at Stack before they high-fived, the young Tiger grinning broadly as he appreciated Betts' goal.

Betts explained the exchange post-match.

"Stack is a great young player but he keeps pushing you," he said.

"Sydney kept saying all game 'no special goals tonight brother'.

"When I got it I said to him 'told ya brother'."

afl crows eddie betts tigers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Sir Elton John is coming to Coffs

    Sir Elton John is coming to Coffs

    News SIR Elton John has for half a century graced stages the world over, but never before has he dedicated a show with the words 'Coffs Harbour. This one's for you.'

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones

    ELTONMANIA: Rocketman rocking his way to Coffs Harbour

    ELTONMANIA: Rocketman rocking his way to Coffs Harbour

    News Coffs get your glitter on for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

    I'm still standing after all this time ... a true survivor

    premium_icon I'm still standing after all this time ... a true survivor

    News Elton John - on the romance, the riches and rebuilding of his life.