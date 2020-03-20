Hoarders are putting strain on our sewer system: council

With a lack of toilet paper forcing some residents to alternatives, Coffs Harbour City Council is pleading with locals to only flush toilet paper down the loo.

AS TOILET paper hoarders continue to empty shelves - forcing some residents to resort to alternative measures - Coffs Harbour City Council is pleading with locals to only flush toilet paper down the loo.

Council's Director Sustainable Infrastructure, Mick Raby, has advised that residents forced to use alternatives to toilet paper at this time should dispose of the products in red-lidded garbage bins, or risky hefty plumbing bills.

"Toilet paper is the only product designed to break down in our sewer systems. Even wet wipes described as 'flushable' should never be flushed down the toilet," Mr Raby said.

"Toilets, household plumbing and the sewerage system are only designed for the three Ps - pee, poo and toilet paper."

As supermarkets have begun limiting how much toilet paper people can buy, Mr Raby said he hoped this would see the hoarding situation calm down and all residents again able to purchase the products.

"Any alternatives to toilet paper such as wet wipes, paper towels, tissues etc could block your sewer pipes and lead to overflows of raw sewage in your home or yard - or your neighbour's - and leave you with an expensive plumber's bill and a big clean-up," he said.

"Anything other than toilet paper can also block the council's sewer mains and pump stations, which could potentially overflow into the environment polluting our local creeks and oceans, increasing public health risks and adding to the overall costs of operating our sewer system."

In the event of a sewer blockage at your house, contact the council on 6648 4000.

If the blockage is found to be in your household sewer plumbing, you need to engage a licenced plumber.