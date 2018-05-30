Menu
Police door knocking to find parents.
Police door knocking to find parents. Alistair Brightman
Toddler, young child found walking streets alone

Melanie Plane
by
30th May 2018 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:27 PM

UPDATE 1.15PM: POLICE have located the father of two children found walking the streets alone in Walkerston.

Multiple police crews door-knocking in the vicinity of Kennedy St and Merino Crt before tracking down the man. They are currently speaking with him at the scene.

It is at this stage unknown how the children came to be in the street alone.

BREAKING 1PM: POLICE are searching for the parents of two young children, aged two and four, who were found walking the streets alone in Walkerston.

The children have been taken into police care as multiple officers door knock in the vicinity of Kennedy St and Merino Court to locate the carers or parents of the children.

More to come.

