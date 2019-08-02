Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Toddler mauled in Melbourne dog attack

by Caroline Schelle
2nd Aug 2019 6:52 PM

A two-year-old girl is recovering in hospital from a dog attack in Melbourne's inner north.

The child was attacked at a Rennie Street property in Coburg with emergency services called at 3.30pm on Friday, Victoria Police said.

The toddler has facial injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Children's Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the hospital confirmed the two-year-old was in a stable condition, which was unlikely to change overnight.

Police are yet to determine what happened and have not specified the breed of dog.

The attack follows two maulings in Melbourne last month. A 61-year-old man - Leo Biancofiore - was killed when attacked by his son's American Staffordshire terrier at his Mill Park home.

Two days later an 11-year-old boy was bitten on the face by a doberman in a Cairnlea backyard.

dog attack editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    Local geldings defend their turf against city raiders

    premium_icon Local geldings defend their turf against city raiders

    News DESPITE some class horses from Newcastle, Sydney and the Gold Coast competing in town on Thursday, local trainers were able to more than hold their own.

    REBELS BEWARE: Panthers peaking at the right time of year

    premium_icon REBELS BEWARE: Panthers peaking at the right time of year

    News PANTHERS purring after their best game of the year last weekend.

    Powerhouses collide for a grand final berth

    premium_icon Powerhouses collide for a grand final berth

    News IT DOESN'T get bigger than Coffs Harbour Comets v Grafton Ghosts.

    'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    premium_icon 'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    Crime Blogger concerned by ongoing activities of "misleading” group