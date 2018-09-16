Toddler injured in camping accident back at home

A VIVACIOUS toddler who suffered burns to nine per cent of her body in a camping accident is out of hospital and back home with her family as she continues her recovery journey.

Serenity Parker celebrated her second birthday surrounded by her family at home on the outskirts of Toowoomba.

Despite the serious injuries she suffered last month and her long road to full recovery, the tough youngster is showing strong signs of improvement each day.

Her father David Parker said his youngest daughter was released from Lady Cilento Children's Hospital last week and although she still required twice-weekly trips for bandage changes and treatment, Serenity was recovering well.

"She's got surgery again (today) and we're hoping the feeling in her left hand will come back once she heals up.

"The doctors are really happy with how everything is going."

Toddler airlifted after falling into campfire: A little girl has suffered burns to 10 per cent of her body after falling into a campfire at The Glen.

Serenity was camping with her parents David and Kerrie Parker, and brother Jasper, 4, when she tripped and fell into a fire at a 4WD park at The Glen on November 16.

She was airlifted to the LCCH in a serious condition.

Mr Parker said he was thankful for the support from the community.

"The way people came together for us when we needed it made a huge difference."

See gofundme.com/serenity-burns-victim