Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance paramedics have just arrived on scene at Ulong.
Ambulance paramedics have just arrived on scene at Ulong. Trevor Veale
News

Toddler injured in 10-metre fall into waterhole

15th Apr 2019 3:30 PM | Updated: 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER has been injured after falling down a rock face into a waterhole near Ulong.

Paramedics have just arrived on scene and are assessing an 18-month girl.

A NSW Ambulance Media Unit spokeswoman said the girl is understood to have fallen 10-metres into ankle deep water after sliding down a rock face.

The location of the incident has been listed as a local waterfall.

The girl was reportedly pulled from the water by family members around 3pm.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been placed on standby while paramedics assess the girl's injuries and her condition.

Emergency services have also this afternoon been called to the harbour where a woman has been rescued by lifeguards from the water.

The incident unfolded off Jordan Esplanade just after 3pm.

coffs coast editors picks fall paramedics toddler ulong waterfall waterhole
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Juvenile diversion plans for iconic centre spark concerns

    premium_icon Juvenile diversion plans for iconic centre spark concerns

    News The community has been left worried by what they say are 'vague' plans for a new drug and alcohol diversionary program at the Yarrawarra Cultural Centre.

    • 15th Apr 2019 3:45 PM
    Greg Inglis calls an end to playing career

    Greg Inglis calls an end to playing career

    Rugby League “I just think it is time and the right decision for myself."

    Student's findings lead her to the USA

    Student's findings lead her to the USA

    News Local student's big ambitions.

    One Nation picks up two seats in NSW Upper House

    premium_icon One Nation picks up two seats in NSW Upper House

    Politics Leyonhjelm is out but One Nation is in