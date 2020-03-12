Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toddler dies after being hit by taxi in Victoria.
Toddler dies after being hit by taxi in Victoria.
News

Toddler hit and killed by taxi

by Ally Foster
12th Mar 2020 3:32 PM

A toddler has died after allegedly being hit by a taxi near a primary school in Victoria's Mornington Peninsula this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Wilkinson St in Tootgarook just after 1.40pm following reports of a collision between a taxi and a child.

It is understood two women and two children got out of the taxi before one of the children was struck by the vehicle as it moved away.

Paramedics treated a male toddler at the scene but sadly he was unable to be saved.

It is believed the incident occurred outside Tootgarook Primary School, according to the Herald Sun.

"The male driver of the taxi stopped at the scene and is currently assisting police with their inquiries," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"Major Collision Investigation unit detectives are en route and will investigate the crash."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage of the car is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash taxi vehicle and pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Doctor lifts the lid on a health service in crisis

        premium_icon REVEALED: Doctor lifts the lid on a health service in crisis

        News A Coffs Harbour Professor is putting his job on the line to lift the lid on what he says is a second class health service.

        • 12th Mar 2020 4:18 PM
        A serial sex creep masseur who attacked 48 women has died

        premium_icon A serial sex creep masseur who attacked 48 women has died

        News Sex predator Timothy Moffat has died in jail

        State Government must act to counteract coronavirus fallout

        premium_icon State Government must act to counteract coronavirus fallout

        Politics Business calls on government to act to stop economic downturn

        Coffs club in debt calls for a lifeline

        premium_icon Coffs club in debt calls for a lifeline

        News A Coffs Harbour club behind on rent has asked Council for a hand.