15-month-old boy dies after welfare concerns

by Campbell Gellie
14th Jan 2019 3:55 PM
POLICE are investigating how a 15-month-old boy died in the state's Riverina region yesterday.

Authorities were called to a home in the Wagga Wagga suburb of Ashmont just after 10.45am after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of the toddler.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the child at the home before taking him to Wagga Wagga Referral Hospital where he was declared dead.

A post mortem will be carried out on the child to determine the cause of death as officers from Riverine Police District investigate.

