Paramedics were called about 3.30pm. Picture: File photo
News

Toddler dies after being hit by L-plater

by Sarah Matthews
27th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
A TODDLER has died after being hit by a car in Brisbane's east.

Police have confirmed a 16-year-old male learner driver was reversing on Bayside Ct, Thorneside, when he struck two toddlers about 3.30pm Saturday.

One child was taken to hospital in a stable condition but one tragically suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

The ages and genders of the toddlers have not been released.

The teenage driver has also been taken to hospital with emotional distress.

Forensic teams are investigating the accident and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

It's the second fatal crash in the state's southeast in a day, after a motorbike rider died in a multi-vehicle collision south of Brisbane Saturday morning.

Saturday's fatal crashes follow another horror crash on Friday that killed a 26-year-old mother. Her two young children were in the car at the time.



