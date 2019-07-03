Toddler with head injuries after being struck by vehicle

LATEST: A witness said a one-year-old child believed to have been struck by a truck at Brassall this afternoon was left on the road until a passing motorist sounded the alarm.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the toddler has been rushed to Queensland Children's Hospital after suffering head injuries in the incident on Fernvale Rd about 2.55pm.

The child was in a stable condition with critical care paramedics on hand.

Critical Care Paramedic Daniel Barron said the 14 month old child seemed to be alert when crews first arrived.

"He has been struck by a vehicle travelling at about 60kmh and thrown," Mr Barron said.

"He had an obvious isolated facial injury and some bruising to the back of the head.

"He remained stable throughout transport and we offered some pain relief on the way. He remained fairly interactive."

The Queensland Times has been told the motorist that struck the child continued driving, possibly unaware of the incident.

The forensic crash unit has arrived to begin its investigations.

Police are trying to find the child's parents.