A toddler was bitten by a dog at Sawtell on Thursday afternoon.
Toddler bitten by dog and hospitalised

9th Mar 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM

A CHILD has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog at a home on the Coffs Coast.

Police said a two-year-old girl was on the verandah of a home in Sawtell, on Thursday about 4.45pm today when she was bitten by a dog.

The child was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for lacerations near her eye and cheek, before being taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Her injuries are not life threatening, police said.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District are working with local council and are conducting inquiries into the incident.

