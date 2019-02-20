Toddler allegedly suffered horrific abuse at hands of mother

The mother, 23, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A YOUNG mother has been accused of physically abusing her one-year-old son, leaving him bleeding and bruised with extensive injuries.

The alleged incident is reported to have taken place in 2017 between July 2-3 at Bonville, when the boy was just 20-months-old.

Police allege the mother, now aged 23, who cannot be named for legal reasons, lied to police about the incident the same day, July 3.

The Coffs Harbour woman was however arrested by officers from the Child Abuse Squad almost a year later.

She was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, not provide for child cause danger of serious injury, and act with intent to pervert the course of justice.

According to court papers the infant suffered extensive injuries, including extensive facial bruising, bleeding from the left ear, swelling forehead and right cheek, bruising shaped like finger marks on the left buttock, bruising to his limbs, an abrasion to the right tonsil area and fresh bleeding, and circular burns to his left thumb.

The woman is accused of failing to provide medical attention particularly in relation to the deep thermal burn on the infant's left thumb, a serious injury which required grafting, the court papers stated.

The original date set for a hearing was vacated at the request of police in order for the forensic evidence to be examined by professionals at the Children's Hospital at Westmead.

The woman's partner, who police said had an injured right hand, is being investigated.

The woman is set to face Coffs Harbour Local Court again on March 26.