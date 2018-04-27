Menu
Login
Under the Protection of Word ‘Anzac’ Act 1920, there are strict regulations as to when the word ‘Anzac’ can be used. Picture: Supplied
Under the Protection of Word ‘Anzac’ Act 1920, there are strict regulations as to when the word ‘Anzac’ can be used. Picture: Supplied
TV

Today Show's backflip with use of the word 'Anzac'

by Staff writers
27th Apr 2018 4:49 PM

JUST days after Karl Stefanovic slammed Event Cinemas for releasing Avengers: Infinity War on Anzac Day, The Today Show could be in trouble themselves.

Junkee reports the show's use of the word 'Anzac' as a code word in Wednesday's cash giveaway could be in breach of regulations to ensure respect for the word.

The Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) has strict regulations as to when the word 'Anzac' can be used under law dating back almost a century. 

For example, referring to Anzac biscuits as 'Anzac Cookies' is generally not allowed thanks to 'non-Autralian overtones'.

Under the Protection of Word 'Anzac' Act 1920, permission from the DVA is required for any use of the word in conjunction with a commercial business, entertainment or lottery.

The DVA website on protecting the word Anzac shows serious breaches could attract jail time of up to a year or a fine of up to $51,000.

The DVA has reached out to the Nine Network, Junkee reports, but Nine told the publisher there was no breach.

"We are not in breach of the law. We will not be making any further comments on the matter," a spokesperson said.

Related Items

anzac day 2018 editors picks karl stefanovic the today show
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Occy straps in for the best view of Coffs

    Occy straps in for the best view of Coffs

    News You haven't really seen the best of the Coffs Coast unless it's from 15,000 feet, yeah Occy agrees.

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:00 PM
    Asia Pacific drive in NZ for Quinn

    Asia Pacific drive in NZ for Quinn

    Motor Sports Coffs rally ace to make his New Zealand Rally Championship debut.

    • 27th Apr 2018 4:30 PM
    Oops she did it again

    Oops she did it again

    Horses That's five starts from Super Tonic on her home track for five wins.

    • 27th Apr 2018 4:15 PM
    Company breaks ground on development

    Company breaks ground on development

    News PLANS are about to become a reality for an over 55s development.

    • 27th Apr 2018 4:00 PM

    Local Partners