Today show snub blindsides weather guru Stevie Jacobs

There was no one more surprised about the new Today show line-up than the program's long-serving weather host Stevie Jacobs.

While Jacobs toed the company line this week by claiming he couldn't commit to the future travel requirements of the job, Sunday Confidential can reveal the father-of-two, who has worked with Nine for 13 years, was blindsided by the news he had been replaced by Tim Davies.

He found out he had been punted just 30 minutes before the network sent out the press release announcing the new line-up.

Stevie Jacobs discovered he lost his job only half an hour before it was publicly announced. Picture: Tim Hunter

It seems the viewers are just as bewildered by the axing, with thousands taking to the program's Facebook page to outline their disappointment.

"What's happening to Stevie Jacobs," Karen Michelle wrote.

"He is the reason I wake up with Today."

The sentiment was much the same throughout the 2000 comments left by fans and viewers.

Also in the revamped line-up will be Tracy Vo, who will read the news.

Alex Cullen will present the sport - despite Nine telling Sunday Confidential last month that the former Seven reporter "is not being trialled for the Today Show" but was "just filling in over the summer period while we are shorthanded".

Jacobs first started working on Today as an on-location weather presenter in 2005, before briefly presenting weather on Nine News Melbourne in 2009.

After a short stint overseas, the 52-year-old returned to Nine in 2017 as Weekend Today's weather presenter, before filling in for Natalia Cooper on Today in 2018.

He then joined Today as its

full-time weather presenter in January this year.

A Nine spokesman said the network did not comment on contractual matters.

FANS REACT