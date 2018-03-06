To Coffs Harbour with love

Renowned orchestral musicians Renat and Hila Yusupov will perform at St John's Anglican Church on Friday, April 6.

Renowned orchestral musicians Renat and Hila Yusupov will perform at St John's Anglican Church on Friday, April 6. Contributed

RENOWNED Australian musicians Renat and Hila Yusupov, originally from Uzbekistan, will present a delightful evening of popular classical cello and piano masterpieces in Coffs Harbour.

An aptly named concert Cello with Love will feature the classics including Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1, Paganini's Variations on One String on a Theme from 'Moses in Egypt' by Rossini, Massenet's Meditation and works by J.S. Bach, Saint-Saens, Monti to name but a few composers.

Renat, a former cellist with The National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan and concertmaster of the State Conservatory, migrated to Australia in 1999 from Russia were he worked at the St Petersburg orchestra as an assistant principal cellist.

Hila, who holds a Master's degree in Chamber Music worked at the Vocal and Opera departments of the Tashkent State Conservatory as a concertmaster.

She migrated to Australia in 2003.

Hila also worked as a piano teacher and accompanist at the Australian Institute of Music in Sydney and both she and Renat regularly perform as soloists and accompanists with many orchestras.

Their program will also include a unique collection of melodies from Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Israel, masterfully arranged for cello and piano.

Cello with Love in Coffs

When: Friday, April 6 at 7:30pm

Where: St. John's Anglican Church

Tickets: Adult: $27, Concession: $22, Student: $12, Ages 12-17: $10,

Under 12 free

Book online at trybooking.com