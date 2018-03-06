Menu
Login
Renowned orchestral musicians Renat and Hila Yusupov will perform at St John's Anglican Church on Friday, April 6.
Renowned orchestral musicians Renat and Hila Yusupov will perform at St John's Anglican Church on Friday, April 6. Contributed
News

To Coffs Harbour with love

6th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

RENOWNED Australian musicians Renat and Hila Yusupov, originally from Uzbekistan, will present a delightful evening of popular classical cello and piano masterpieces in Coffs Harbour.

An aptly named concert Cello with Love will feature the classics including Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1, Paganini's Variations on One String on a Theme from 'Moses in Egypt' by Rossini, Massenet's Meditation and works by J.S. Bach, Saint-Saens, Monti to name but a few composers.

Renat, a former cellist with The National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan and concertmaster of the State Conservatory, migrated to Australia in 1999 from Russia were he worked at the St Petersburg orchestra as an assistant principal cellist.

Hila, who holds a Master's degree in Chamber Music worked at the Vocal and Opera departments of the Tashkent State Conservatory as a concertmaster.

She migrated to Australia in 2003.

Hila also worked as a piano teacher and accompanist at the Australian Institute of Music in Sydney and both she and Renat regularly perform as soloists and accompanists with many orchestras.

Their program will also include a unique collection of melodies from Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Israel, masterfully arranged for cello and piano.

Cello with Love in Coffs

When: Friday, April 6 at 7:30pm

Where: St. John's Anglican Church

Tickets: Adult: $27, Concession: $22, Student: $12, Ages 12-17: $10,

Under 12 free

Book online at trybooking.com

Coffs Coast Advocate
Extreme new circus comes to town

Extreme new circus comes to town

News The new generation circus has been described as a combination of performance and extreme sports.

  • 6th Mar 2018 2:45 PM
Council to consider rural dual occupancy

Council to consider rural dual occupancy

Property Planning proposal recommends allowing a second dwelling

Design concepts for new CBD centre unveiled

Design concepts for new CBD centre unveiled

News Residents urged to have say on new cultural and civic centre designs

Standing up to the war on journalism

Standing up to the war on journalism

News Acclaimed journalist Professor Peter Greste to speak in Bellingen

Local Partners