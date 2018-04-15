To breed or replace

INDIVIDUAL DECISION: To breed or buy replacement heifers, that is the question.

ONE of the most important decisions managers of beef breeding enterprises make each year is how many replacement heifers are needed to maintain breeding herd numbers.

North Coast Local Land Services has released a new fact sheet and budget calculator to help livestock producers make important decisions.

While the majority of breeding enterprises choose to select from their own home-bred heifers and develop them on farm until they enter the breeding herd, sometimes there is a need to buy extra replacement heifers or buying heifers can be an easier option.

Both strategies have advantages and disadvantages with financial impact on the business.

"There is no way to generally suggest whether breeding or buying replacement heifers is the best option, as each producer has different resources, motivations and goals,” senior Land Services officer Nathan Jennings said.

"Only by assessing the benefits and costs on an individual basis can a producer determine which replacement heifer strategy is the most economical for their business.”

Given that all producers have different enterprise goals and, most importantly, farms have different capabilities for production, each producer needs to make the decision independently of other local beef enterprises.

For more information, download the fact sheet and budget calculator at www. northcoast.lls.nsw.gov.au.