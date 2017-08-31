Title fight may come down to Wedding Bells

THE 2017 World Rally Championships could well be decided on the Northern Beaches in November.

As Kennards Hire Rally Australia officially launched this week, all the talk was whether the narrowly close championships may be decided before the final round of the championship on the Coffs Coast from November 16 to 19.

Heading into the Spanish Catalunya rally, Sebastien Ogier tops the driver's championship on 177 points, Thierry Neuville sits in second on 160 followed by Ott Tanak on 144 points and Jari-Matti Latvala on 123 points.

After Spain, this season's close driver's championship moves to Britain before arriving on the Coffs Coast in November.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia, the final round of the WRC championship, will conclude with the final stages at Wedding Bells on Sunday November 19.

Event organisers are hoping spectators will see a fight to the end for the manufacturer, driver/co-driver and several other championships.

"We have seen how wild and fierce the new 2017 World Rally Cars are in the other rounds and we can't wait to see how they perform on our Australian roads,” said event chairman Ben Rainsford.

"It's been the most competitive WRC season in decades and we look forward to the fight between Sebastien Ogier, Thierry Neuville, Jari-Matti Latvala and others continuing all the way to Kennards Hire Rally Australia.”

This week to launch the countdown to the Aussie rally, five up and coming Australian drivers took test drives along the Wedding Bells forest route including the Coffs Coast's own Nathan Quinn.

Rally Australia also staged an official launch at Nana Glen at Two Tails Winery.

Well known Aussie actor Shane Jacobson will serve as the Rally Australia ambassador.

Jacobson will bring his unmistakable Aussie style to his co-commentating role during the Destination NSW Super Special Stages on the Jetty Foreshores on Friday and Saturday nights November 17 and 18.

He'll call the action as the world's fastest rally cars and drivers race around a 1.3 kilometre course on the Coffs Harbour waterfront.

Jacobson contested two rounds of the Australian Rally Championship at the wheel of a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 6.

"I didn't come first, didn't come last, didn't pick up trophy but did pick up a bug that has turned into a full blown virus. It's called Rallyitis. The only known cure is to race again.

"The only way this drug can be administered is by driving incredibly fast through a forest.”